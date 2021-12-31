PCC's Leslie & Felix help team bounce back to dominate Colorado Northwestern

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (11-4) responded with a strong outing in the second day of the Bruce Fleck Classic on Friday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 6-ranked Aztecs never trailed as they beat Colorado Northwestern Community College 83-56.

The Aztecs led 22-15 after the first quarter and went on a 15-2 run in the second to take a 37-17 advantage. The Spartans cut into the lead to make it 37-24 at halftime.

Up 44-37 in the third quarter, the Aztecs put together a 22-6 run to take control with a 66-43 with 9:16 left in the game.

The Aztecs went 11 for 14 at the free throw line and out-rebounded the Spartans 64-39 for the game.

Freshman Jaden Leslie (Dobson HS) came off the bench to lead the way for the Aztecs with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Sophomore Keara Felix grabbed 10 rebounds after the first half and finished with eight points and 15 boards (eight offensive).

Freshman Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) went 6 for 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from three-point range to score 15 points. She also had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Freshman Matehya Aberle (Holbrook HS) posted 14 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) had six points, six rebounds and six assists.

•The Aztecs close out the Bruce Fleck Classic on Saturday when they play Snow College at 3 p.m.

- 30 -