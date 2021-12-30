Pima women's basketball scores 2 points in 4th quarter in loss to Frank Phillips College

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team (10-4) opened play in the 10th annual Bruce Fleck Classic on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 6-ranked Aztecs fell to Frank Phillips College 61-51.

The Aztecs were outscored 20-2 in the final quarter as they shot 0 for 15 from the field. Their only points came on sophomore Nikya Orange’s (Tanque Verde HS) two free throws with 3:34 left to put Pima up 51-48. The Plainsmen finished the game on a 13-0 run.

Frank Phillips College (10-5) finished 11 for 12 at the foul line in the fourth quarter.

After trailing 19-14 after the first quarter, the Aztecs went on a 9-2 run to open the second quarter to take their first lead at 23-21. The Aztecs went 7 for 11 from the field and held Frank Phillips College to 1 for 15 shooting in the quarter. Pima led 34-30 at the break.

The Aztecs held their biggest lead of the game at 49-41 to close out the third quarter.

Orange led the Aztecs with a team-high 12 points to go along with eight rebounds. Freshman Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Aztecs will return to the court on Friday to play Colorado Northwestern Community College at 5 p.m.

- 30 -