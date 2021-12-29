Jalen Johnson posts double-double as Pima rallies to beat Eastern Wyoming

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (12-4) closed out play in the Aztec Classic on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs rallied back from their third straight double-digit deficit to beat Eastern Wyoming College 85-77. They went 2-1 during the Aztec Classic playing against all NJCAA Division I teams.

The Aztecs trailed 60-59 at around the eight minute mark but put together a 14-4 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 73-64 forcing the Lancers to call timeout with 3:06 left. Eastern Wyoming cut it to 78-74 but sophomores Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS), Chrishon Dixon and freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) combined to go 9 for 10 from the free throw line in the final minute of the game.

The Aztecs trailed by as much as 15 points in the first half at 28-13 but closed it out on a 15-6 run in the final eight minutes. Pima trailed 34-28 at the break.

Freshman Jalen Johnson finished with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman Traivar Jackson also posted 19 points as he went 8 for 10 from the field and also had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Moody added 16 points and five rebounds while sophomore Quincey Trammell contributed with 14 points and six rebounds. Dixon had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Aztecs return to ACCAC conference play next Wednesday, Jan. 5 when they host Scottsdale Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

