Pima men's basketball overwhelmed by Dawson in Aztec Classic

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (11-4) could not keep up with Dawson Community College (14-1) on Tuesday in the second day of the Aztec Classic.

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs fell to Buccaneers 113-86.

The Aztecs took an early lead but the Buccaneers went on a 19-6 run to take a double digit lead at 38-26 with 6:00 left. The Aztecs trailed 54-42 at halftime.

The Aztecs cut in to Dawson’s lead early in the second half and got it to 66-59 but the Buccaneers outscored the Aztecs 30-16 in the next 10 minutes to make it 96-75 with 5:56 remaining.

Freshman Traivar Jackson went 7 for 8 from the field and finished with a team-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Freshman Griffin Effenberger scored 16 points off the bench after going 5 for 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from three-point range.

Sophomore Chrishon Dixon added 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

The Aztecs will close out play in the Aztec Classic on Wednesday when they host Eastern Wyoming College. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

- 30 -