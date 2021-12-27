Dixon & Jackson combine for 57 as Pima basketball rallies to top Southern Nevada

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (11-3) returned from the holiday break on Monday to open play in the Aztec Classic.

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs rallied in the second half to beat the College of Southern Nevada, 91-87.

The Aztecs held on to an 88-87 lead with 1:16 left. After a missed shot by the Coyotes, freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) collected the defensive rebound. Sophomore Chrishon Dixon was fouled and hit two free throws with 28.3 seconds left to make it 90-87. The Coyotes missed another three-point attempt and Dixon went to the line and hit another foul shot to seal it.

The Aztecs trailed the entire first half and were down by as much as 17 points (41-24). They were down 48-36 at the break.

Down 73-56 with 11:42 left, the Aztecs went on a 22-4 run to take their first lead of the game at 78-77 with 4:56 remaining. Pima’s biggest lead was 88-82 with around two minutes left.

Dixon finished with a game-high 29 points and secured a double-double with 11 assists. He was 8 for 15 from the field and 4 for 7 from three-point range. He also went 9 for 10 from the free throw line. Dixon scored 21 points in the second half.

Freshman Traivar Jackson finished with 28 points after going 13 for 20 from the field. He added six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Aztecs return to the Aztec Gymnasium on Tuesday to play Dawson Community College at 6 p.m.

- 30 -