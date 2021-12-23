 Arizona Wildcat hockey team will get play in new 'Iceplex' in '24
Arizona Wildcat hockey team will get play in new 'Iceplex' in '24

The UA hockey team will soon have a new place to call home.

The Mosaic Quarter Iceplex will play host to the University of Arizona club team's games, practices and offices.

Founded in 1978 as the Arizona Icecats, the team is run by the Department of Campus Recreationand not the athletic department. The squad is a non-scholarship club program that competes against other such programs as part of the Division I American Collegiate Hockey Association. The Wildcats are currently ranked No. 14 among their peers.

The 3,000-seat venue will also provide space for Wildcat hockey home locker rooms, a 5,000 square-foot pro shop, concession area and meeting space for special events.

Campus Recreationwill also open up the venue to students for other ice-related events like figure skating, intramural sports, informal ice skating and skating lessons.

The rink is under construction near Interstate 10 and South Kino Parkway.

University of Arizona

Artists rendering of the coming 3,000-seat Arizona Wildcat hockey team home ice, now under construction at South Kino Parkway and Interstate 10.

