 PCC baller Daniel Moody's 30-point performance earns ACCAC Player of the Week honors
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College men’s basketball player Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) helped the Aztecs cruise to a win last Wednesday and earn recognition from the ACCAC conference.

Moody, a 6-7 sophomore forward, was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Dec. 13-19.

He finished with 30 points on 12 for 17 shooting; which included going 7 for 7 from the field in the second half as Pima beat Arizona Sol 129-85. Moody went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. He also posted a double-double adding 10 rebounds as well as three assists and two steals.

He has played in all 13 games; making 12 starts this season. He is averaging 24 points and nine rebounds.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium for the Pima CC Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27-29. The Aztecs play the College of Southern Nevada on Monday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m.


- 30 -
\Stephanie van Latum

Aztecs men's basketball sophomore forward Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Tuesday for the week of Dec. 13-19. He scored 30 points on 12 for 17 shooting and 6 for 11 from three-point range along with 10 rebounds in Pima's 129-85 win over Arizona Sol last Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Gym.

