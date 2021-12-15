PCC men's basketball drains first 13 in 2nd-half to blow-out of Arizona Sol

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (10-3) put together a strong second half on Wednesday to win a non-conference game against Arizona Sol.

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs defeated Arizona Sol 129-85 at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs led 52-44 at halftime and opened the second half on a 10-0 run to make it 62-44. The Aztecs made their first 13 shots of the half in almost seven minutes to take a 77-56 lead. The Aztecs led by as much as 46 points.

Pima took a 35-24 lead in the first half but Arizona Sol went on a 16-7 run to close it to 42-40. The Aztecs ended the half on a 10-4 run to create some breathing room.

Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) scored a game-high 30 points on 12 for 17 shooting. He went 7 for 7 from the field in the second half and finished 6 for 11 from three-point range. He completed the double-double with 10 rebounds.

Freshman Traivar Jackson went 11 for 15 from the field (4 for 4 in the second half) with 24 points. He also had eight rebounds and four assists.

Freshman Jalen Johnson posted 21 points and six rebounds while freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) contributed with 12 points and six assists.

Freshman Damon McDowell Jr. scored 11 points on 5 for 5 shooting in almost five minutes of play.

The Aztecs are off until Monday, Dec. 27, when they host the Pima CC Holiday Invitational at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium from Dec. 27-29. They play the College of Southern Nevada on Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.

