PCC's Luisayde Chavez averages double-double to earn Division II Player of the Week

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

Pima Community College women’s basketball player Luisayde Chavez (Rio Rico HS) was a force during the week of Dec. 6-12 and was rewarded by the ACCAC conference.

Chavez, a freshman guard, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week. This is the third straight week a Pima women’s basketball player has been named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week (Nikya Orange Nov. 22-28 and Angel Addleman Nov. 29-Dec. 5).

Chavez averaged 12.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals. She also had two blocks and was a flawless 6 for 6 from the free throw line. The Aztecs picked up wins over Arizona Christian University JV and at Mesa Community College.

Chavez has played in all 12 games; making 11 starts. She is averaging 11.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium for the Bruce Fleck Classic from Dec. 30-Jan. 1. They will play Frank Phillips College on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

- 30 -