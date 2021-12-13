Pima soccer standout Manzo named Player of the Year; Men's coaches named Southwest Staff of the Year

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

The Pima Community College men’s soccer program earned player and coaching honors from the United Soccer Coaches on Monday.

Sophomore forward Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS) was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Soccer Junior College Division II Player of the Year. The Pima men’s soccer coaching staff were named the Southwest Region Staff of the Year.

Manzo played and started in all 21 games, scoring 12 goals and had eight assists. He scored the final penalty kick that secured the NJCAA Division II National Championship and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after he scored four goals at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, Kansas.

“It means a lot to me to be named player of the rear and it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates and the coaches that would push me to be better in practice and in games,” Manzo said. “Being able to leave Pima after finally winning a national championship and to do it with all my teammates and some of my childhood friends was really special.”

In his Pima career, Manzo helped Pima to a 46-7-3 record over the last three seasons with three appearances at the NJCAA National Tournament.

“Este is so deserving of this award. To be named the best player in Junior College Men’s Soccer Division II is a terrific achievement for Este, his family and Pima College,” Pima men’s soccer coach David Cosgrove said. “In my 20-plus years at Pima, I have never had a player who competes and works so hard. There is not one player or coach who has worked with Este that doesn’t respect and love him. He sets a terrific example of commitment, discipline, character and quality. Este has always led by example and from the front."

“Call it karma, justice or a Hollywood ending but there is no one more deserving to hit a national championship-winning PK, be named player of the national tournament and now the top award in junior college soccer.”

Cosgrove had a new coaching staff this season after the departures of Javier Holguin, Alex Rangel and Gabe Mendoza. He brought in Paul-David Seldis, Anatole Levallois and Rene Huerta. They finished with an overall record of 19-1-1.

“As everyone knows, to be successful in anything; life, business or athletics, it always takes great people. No one can do it by themselves,” Cosgrove said. “This award recognizes that it takes a lot of coaches and support staff to be successful.

“Pima College is very lucky to have Paul-David Seldis, Anatole Levallois and Rene Huerta working with our student-athletes."

“This award extends out to our athletic administration, our Pima College administration, our athletic trainers and all our academic support Staff.”

