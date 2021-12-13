 Pima forward Traivar Jackson earns 2ne nod as D2 Player of the Week
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College men’s basketball freshman Traivar Jackson produced another standout week as he received recognition from the ACCAC conference.

Jackson, a freshman forward, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Dec. 6-12. He earned his first honor for the week of Nov. 1-7.

The Aztecs earned wins over South Mountain and at Mesa Community College. Jackson averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 blocks and 4.0 assists. He went 15 for 22 (.681) from the field and 10 for 12 (.833) from the free throw line.

Jackson has played and started in all 12 games averaging 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 assists.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host a non-conference game against Arizona Sol. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

Photos by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman forward Traivar Jackson earned his second nod as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week. In Pima's two wins last week, he averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebpunds, 6.0 blocks and 4.0 assists. He also went 15 for 22 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free throw line.

