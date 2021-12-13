Pima forward Traivar Jackson earns 2ne nod as D2 Player of the Week

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late! Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

$5,000 Newshound $2,500 Trusted Source $1,000 Copy Desk Chief $500 Correspondent $250 Stringer $100 Printer's Devil $50 Cub reporter $25 Informed Source $10 Dear Reader Enter your own amount (below)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter $15/mo. Printer's Devil $20/mo. Stringer $40/mo. Correspondent $50/mo. Senior Correspondent Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

Pima Community College men’s basketball freshman Traivar Jackson produced another standout week as he received recognition from the ACCAC conference.

Jackson, a freshman forward, was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week on Monday for the week of Dec. 6-12. He earned his first honor for the week of Nov. 1-7.

The Aztecs earned wins over South Mountain and at Mesa Community College. Jackson averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 blocks and 4.0 assists. He went 15 for 22 (.681) from the field and 10 for 12 (.833) from the free throw line.

Jackson has played and started in all 12 games averaging 15.4 points and 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.0 assists.

The Aztecs are back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host a non-conference game against Arizona Sol. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.

- 30 -