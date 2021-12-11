 Pima men's basketball uses 15-0 second-half run to top Mesa
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (9-3, 4-3 in ACCAC) picked up an ACCAC conference victory going into the winter break on Saturday at Mesa Community College (1-6, 1-5).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs beat the Thunderbirds 84-71 to get over .500 in conference play.

Up 53-49, the Aztecs went on a 15-0 run and held Mesa scoreless for six and a half minutes to take a 68-49 lead. The Aztecs led by as much as 22 points on three occasions later in the second half. 

Freshman Traivar Jackson scored a game-high 19 points after going 8 for 12 from the field and completed the double-double with 10 rebounds. He also had five blocks, two assists and two steals.

Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Freshman Itury Kitt (Eastpointe HS) went 6 for 9 from the floor with 15 points along with eight rebounds. Freshman Jalen Johnson contributed with 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Sophomore Chrishon Dixon came off the bench and added 16 points on 7 for 11 shooting. He also had four boards and five assists.

The Aztecs will host the Pima CC Holiday Tournament at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium from Dec. 27-29. They will play the College of Southern Nevada on Monday, Dec. 27 at 6 p.m.

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Traivar Jackson went 8 for 12 from the floor and scored a game-high 19 points along with 10 rebounds and five blocks as the No. 12 ranked Aztecs men's basketball team beat Mesa Community College 84-71. The Aztecs used a 15-0 run to break away and held Mesa scoreless for six and a half minutes. The Aztecs are now 9-3 overall and 4-3 in ACCAC conference play.

(12) Pima CC Aztecs 70, Mesa CC Thunderbirds 64 

PCC   43   41   84
MCC  39   32   71

