Pima & ex-Ironwood Ridge teammates Kopach & Himmel sign on to 4-year colleges

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

Pima Community College women’s soccer players Alyssa Kopach and Twyla Himmel, both former Ironwood Ridge High teammates, signed letters of intent to continue their collegiate careers at the next level.

Kopach, a sophomore midfielder, will continue at Park University Gilbert, an NAIA school in Gilbert, Ariz. The Buccaneers play in the California Pacific Conference. Kopach scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to help Pima beat Scottsdale Community College 1-0 in the NJCAA Region I, Division II semifinals. She scored eight goals and had five assists in 32 career games with the Aztecs.

Himmel, a sophomore midfielder, signed her letter of intent to Mount Marty University, an NAIA school in Yankton, S.D. The Lancers play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Himmel scored six goals and had two assists in 44 games played for the Aztecs.

Kopach and Himmel helped the Aztecs reach the NJCAA Division II National Tournament Championship game and claim the NJCAA Region I, Division II Championship. 

Photo by Raymond Suarez

Pima Aztecs and former Ironwood Ridge High School teammates Alyssa Kopach and Twyla Himmel signed their letters of intent to play at the NAIA level. Kopach (left) signed to play at Park University Gilbert (AZ) and Himmel signed to Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota. Both helped the Aztecs reach the NJCAA Division II National Championship Final and claim the NJCAA Region I, Division II Title.

