Moody & Jackson combine for 45 as Pima men's basketball outlasts South Mountain

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (8-3, 3-3 in ACCAC) got one back in the win column as it returned to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday against South Mountain Community College (6-7, 2-4).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs defeated the Cougars 99-83. The Aztecs led 52-46 at halftime and outscored South Mountain 47-37 in the second half.

The Cougars hit a three-pointer to cut Pima’s lead to 60-55 but the Aztecs went on an 11-4 run to take a double digit lead at 75-61 with 11:22 left. Up 77-67, the Aztecs put together an 11-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 88-69 after freshman Traivar Jackson’s basket.

The Cougars cut Pima’s lead to 11 points at 92-81 with 2:40 left but the Aztecs countered with freshman Itury Kitt’s (Eastpointe HS) three-point play; which sparked a 7-0 run in 1 minute and 30 seconds to make it 99-81.

Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) scored a team-high 23 points. Freshman Traivar Jackson scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half.

Freshman Jalen Johnson scored all 15 points of his points in the first half. Freshman Pierce Sterling scored 12 points while sophomore Chrishon Dixon dropped 11 points. Freshman Quincey Trammell finished with 10 points.

The Aztecs will play at Mesa Community College on Saturday at 4 p.m.

- 30 -