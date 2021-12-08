 Moody & Jackson combine for 45 as Pima men's basketball outlasts South Mountain
Sponsored by

Your tax-deductible GIFT to nonprofit authentically local independent news can be TRIPLED by NewsMatch & our Community Challenge Fund, but donate NOW, before it's too late!
Fight fake news with REAL WATCHDOG REPORTING from TucsonSentinel.com »

Sports

Moody & Jackson combine for 45 as Pima men's basketball outlasts South Mountain

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College  men’s basketball team (8-3, 3-3 in ACCAC) got one back in the win column as it returned to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday against South Mountain Community College (6-7, 2-4).

The No. 12-ranked Aztecs defeated the Cougars 99-83. The Aztecs led 52-46 at halftime and outscored South Mountain 47-37 in the second half.

The Cougars hit a three-pointer to cut Pima’s lead to 60-55 but the Aztecs went on an 11-4 run to take a double digit lead at 75-61 with 11:22 left. Up 77-67, the Aztecs put together an 11-2 run to take their biggest lead of the game at 88-69 after freshman Traivar Jackson’s basket.

The Cougars cut Pima’s lead to 11 points at 92-81 with 2:40 left but the Aztecs countered with freshman Itury Kitt’s (Eastpointe HS) three-point play; which sparked a 7-0 run in 1 minute and 30 seconds to make it 99-81.

Sophomore Daniel Moody (Walden Grove HS) scored a team-high 23 points. Freshman Traivar Jackson scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half.

Freshman Jalen Johnson scored all 15 points of his points in the first half. Freshman Pierce Sterling scored 12 points while sophomore Chrishon Dixon dropped 11 points. Freshman Quincey Trammell finished with 10 points.

The Aztecs will play at Mesa Community College on Saturday at 4 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comments

There are no comments on this report. Sorry, comments are closed.

Sorry, we missed your input...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Stephanie van Latum

Freshman Traivar Jackson scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half as the No. 12 ranked Aztecs men's basketball team got back on track with a 99-83 win over South Mountain Community College on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. The Aztecs are 8-3 overall and 3-3 in ACCAC conference play.

(12) Pima CC Aztecs 99, South Mountain CC Cougars 83 

SMCC   46   37   83
PCC      52   47   99

Categories

breaking, sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, chrishon dixon, daniel moody, jalen johnson, pcc, pierce sterling, quincey trammell, traivar jackson

More by Raymond Suarez