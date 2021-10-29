Monkey off of their backs: Arizona earns first Pac-12 win | UA Wildcat soccer

The Arizona Wildcats won their first Pac-12 conference soccer match of the season against Utah on Thursday night. The 1-0 finish came courtesy of redshirt senior Jill Aguilera in the 14th minute. From there on out the Cats and Utes were neck and neck both defensively and offensively with the match resulting in a 10-7 shot ratio in favor of the Utes. Keeper Hope Hisey, who earned her first shutout of the season, trumped the Utes in saves, earning herself seven more on the season.

The first 13 minutes of match play saw a collective five shots, with two being on goal. It was a relatively strong start for both teams, but neither could capitalize on the opportunities. In the 14th minute, sophomore Megan Chelf took a shot that was deflected away by the Ute keeper. The ball was sent right into the lap of redshirt senior Jill Aguilera. The Utah keeper was still picking herself up from the Chelf deflection as Aguilera snuck the ball in. This goal signified the game-winner as well as Aguilera's 31st career goal. She is now one goal away from tying for first place in career goals in program history and two away from setting a new program record.

Character

Earlier in the week, coach Becca Moros admitted that the team had a “monkey on its back,” but spoke of continued improvement.

“The progress we’ve seen is terrific,” she said in an interview on Tuesday. “The qualities they have now they didn’t have in preseason, none of them. They are showing up more and more and we are playing better and better teams and playing better and better minutes.”

“The journey we are on is taking the time that it needs,” she added.

She also touched on how it has been for a team that, until Thursday night, hasn’t had a lot of success on the scoreboard.

“It’s easy to have great character when you are winning,” she said. “When you are losing is when you get tested to the max. That’s when you see what you are made of...it’s a much bigger statement about who you are as a person.”

“For the most part, the players have responded very well to those challenges. It’s not easy for competitive people to lose as much as we’ve lost,” she added.

