Soccer Wildcats on the field but distanced and masked | Soccer notes

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

The University of Arizona soccer team has returned to training, but practice sessions are more new normal than normal.

“We are having to follow some protocols. We can’t do contact yet,” said Arizona coach Tony Amato. “We are doing some stuff, but it definitely looks different.”

The team has limited itself to more individually minded activities like strength and conditioning. They can also do technical work as long as they stay six feet apart and wear masks.

“First touch, passing, receiving, finishing things like that,” he said of the work they are doing. “But nothing that would resemble a soccer game.”

In addition to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s heat has been an issue. Tucson experienced 100-degree temperatures deep into October. Not having to play up to two games a week has helped.

“It hasn’t given us the wear and tear of games,” he said “There hasn’t been a massive adjustment.”

The team has the option to use the new indoor practice facility, but only when the football team is not. Those occasions are more than welcomed by the players.

“Last week, we had a small group that was going to train. I gave them the choice: we can go outside or indoors.”

“We went inside,” he added.

Matches are anticipated to start on February 3.

Schantz restored

On Wednesday, Phoenix Rising FC announced that Rick Schantz is returning as head coach effective immediately.

The move was set in motion by San Diego Loyal defender Collin Martin, who expressed his support after Schantz and Rising leadership reached out to him personally.

“Rick has apologized to me personally and I accept that apology as genuine,” said Martin. “We all come to our education on issues at different times, and he is beginning to understand the pain and disappointment he caused his team, the fans and the LGBTQ community. I see no reason not to give him my blessing and an opportunity to prove that someone can change.”

Schantz was suspended after a match on September 30 when he had a halftime confrontation with San Diego Loyal coach Landon Donovan over a homophobic slur directed at Loyal’s Martin by a Phoenix player. At the time, Schantz seemed to be dismissive of the seriousness of the event and was widely criticized. San Diego players walked off the field in protest after the restart.

Also this week, Phoenix announced that they have given up the right to host the final if they qualify.

Phoenix is scheduled to play El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night for the Western Conference Championship.

- 30 -