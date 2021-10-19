Goalkeeper Hisey plays mentor for young Arizona back line | Soccer notes

Wildcat defender Sabrina Enciso was spotted on the bench during Thursday’s match. Enciso, a red-shirt senior, is by far the most experienced player on the Arizona back line. That leaves more responsibility to Hope Hisey, the junior in goal.

“There's a ton more responsibility on me because I'm the only real veteran voice back there now without her,” said Hisey in an interview on Tuesday. “It's just about making sure that Jenna (Studer) and Sarah (Rice) are working well together, making sure that they can trust each other and trust me and just inspiring confidence in them. And I remember when I was a freshman, Sabrina was doing that for me. And so now it's kind of my way to pay it forward with them.”

“It sucks not to play with (Enciso) because she’s the best teammate I’ve ever had,” she added. “But she's taught me enough where I can fulfill the responsibility with her not being there.”

The team has, to put it charitably, had a less than successful outing, particularly since the start of the PAC-12 season. Still, Hisey is hopeful about what she’s seen so far.

“Obviously this is a results based business, but at the end of the day, we see within ourselves that we're continuing to improve each and every game, and we're continuing to see the little progress that we're making,” she said. “The wins and the results, they aren't there. But in the small victories and the everyday stuff, we are seeing that improvement, so that's been gratifying and fulfilling to see. And so hopefully we continue to push and put it all together in a win.”

The team travels to the San Francisco Bay this weekend with matches against California on Thursday and Stanford on Sunday.

Women’s pro players union gives reprieve

Since a number of disturbing allegations, including sexual harassment, have been leveled against several coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League, the league’s new players union has been, to use an on-field description, playing direct. They asked for and got a cancellation of matches at the beginning of the month. That week, they issued a series of demands including a say in the new commissioner of the league, a comprehensive investigation of abuse at all 12 clubs and the implementation of a “step back protocol,” which is a demand that all members of management involved in hiring personnel who are under investigation be put on leave.

Tuesday morning, the NWSLPA, the union representing the players, gave the league an extra week to fully respond to their demands.

“Today, NWSL made public their commitment that representatives of the Players Association will meet with Commissioner candidates to ensure the players' voices are heard and they play a meaningful role in the selection of the next commissioner. The Players Association has agreed to an additional 7-day good-faith extension in order to finalize a resolution of the players' demands by the close of business on Monday, October 25. More details will be made available as a resolution of our demands is finalized.”

Lawrence of Sonora

FC Tucson was already up 3 - 1 when Luke Lawrence came on the field to burn out the last few moments of stoppage time. It was the FC Tucson academy player’s first time on the field as a professional.

Lawrence is originally from Phoenix and played for FC Barcelona’s academy in Casa Grande before heading off to college.

It didn’t last.

“I always wanted to give professional soccer a go,” he said. “Give it everything as long as I can and worry about school later.”

Several of his teammates in Casa Grande are now with MLS teams: LAFC’s Bryce Duke and Julian Gaines as well as the Red Bulls’ (both of the New York and Leipzig varieties) Caden Clark.

“They bring in these guys who have quality and it helps you develop your game,” he said. “The club sends five to six guys to Barcelona to train, and we also have coaches to teach us their philosophy and what not.”

Lawrence had been in the 18, the group of starters plus bench players, for four matches leading up to Saturday. He wasn’t sure he’d get put on the field.

“I felt like the way I’ve been playing in training these last couple of months, if I ever had the chance to come on, I’d be ready,” he said. “I was told to mark and run as hard as possible until the whistle blows.”

“It was emotional. These past two years have been difficult for everyone, it’s been a difficult time for me,” he said. “It was a lot of hard work and a proud moment for my family.”

FC Tucson travels to Wisconsin to play Forward Madison on Saturday.

- 30 -