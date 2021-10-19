 Mari Acosta scores 2 as Pima soccer shuts out Cochise, seal No. 2 seed for regionals
Sponsored by

Sports

Mari Acosta scores 2 as Pima soccer shuts out Cochise, seal No. 2 seed for regionals

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (12-3, 7-2 in ACCAC) picked up its seventh shutout victory of the season on Tuesday after beating Cochise College (7-6-2, 3-4-2).

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs downed the Apaches 3-0 at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field. The Aztecs have secured the No. 2 seed for next week’s NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.

Freshman Mari Acosta (Sahuarita HS) scored two goals for the Aztecs. She netted her first one in the 23rd minute off a cross-pass assist from sophomore Alyssa Kopach (Ironwood Ridge HS). She scored the final insurance goal in the 80th minute with an assist from sophomore Seti Valencia (Sunnyside HS).

Freshman Caitlyn Maher (Catalina Foothills HS) made it 2-0 after she dribbled from the midfield to the box and scored on a shot in the 65th minute.

The Aztecs finished with six shots on goal. Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) closed out the game with eight saves.

The Aztecs finish off the regular season on Saturday against Arizona Western College at the West Campus Aztec field. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Stephanie Van Latum

Freshman Mari Acosta (Sahuarita HS) scored two goals and fellow freshman Caitlyn Maher (Catalina Foothills HS) added a goal as the No. 9 ranked Aztecs women's soccer team earned their seventh shutout win of the season after beating Cochise College 3-0. The Aztecs sealed the No. 2 seed at next week's NJCAA Region I, Division II Tournament.

(9) Pima CC Aztecs 3, Cochise College Apaches 0

Pima goals: Mari Acosta (Alyssa Kopach) 23rd minute; Caitlyn Maher 65th minute; Acosta (Seti Valencia) 80th minute.

Categories

breaking, sports, soccer, college

Read more about

alyssa kopach, angelina amparano, aztecs, caitlyn maher, mari acosta, pcc, seti valencia

More by Raymond Suarez