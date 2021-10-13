Arizona soccer midfielder Goerlinger talks about growing into new tactics | Soccer notes

Under coach Becca Moros, the University of Arizona’s soccer team has changed its tactical approach. During Tony Amato’s years, the team had a style that can be called “direct:” get the ball to the furthest up person available and use the speed of play to stymie the defense. The style under Moros is what she’s termed “positional possession.”

“It’s different from direct. We are trying to find key passes, connecting a lot more through the middle of the field or through the back line,” said midfielder Madison Goerlinger. “It’s been different. I’ve had to be more aware of what’s around me. I’ve had to be more composed on the ball. I have to know my ability to connect passes that I’m not used to connecting.”

Although the team had an impressive performance in a loss against UCLA on Sept. 30, they have yet to win a PAC-12 match. Moros brought the new system to the team without the usual spring matches to try it out, and the team is still getting used to it. Goerlinger says that the team is “growing” into the new system.

“I don’t necessarily think that we don’t have the ability to win, it’s just that we’re doing things that prevent us,” she said. “We’ve definitely grown as a team in our ability to work together, connect the passes and score some goals.”

Goerlinger noted that Moros has been putting a big emphasis on the technical aspects of the game: ball handling, passing, etc. That combined with her ability to read the game better has made her a better player, she said.

Off the field, Goerlinger is a junior majoring in family studies and human development, a major that she said combines aspects of social work, psychology, therapy, social work and nursing. Her aim is to become a child life specialist.

“I’d work with kids and families in hospitals to help them through their stays,” she said. “Hands on work...be their best bud and their therapist.”

Goerlinger and the Wildcats are scheduled to play against Washington on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mulcahy Stadium.

FC Tucson hopes to finish chances against North Carolina

FC Tucson ended their winning streak with a loss against North Texas on Oct. 2. Both Jon Pearlman and the team have had a lot of time to think about that since then, but his evaluation of went wrong hasn’t changed: small mistakes.

“We are concerned about breakdowns and moments where we were giving them chances,” he said. “We created as many chances as they did, they were just more efficient in theirs.”

Wednesday night’s opponent will be North Carolina FC, a team at the bottom of the table. Even so, they’ve had success against some top teams. They had a 2-1 lead against top of the table Chattanooga until after the hour mark of a game on October 9th and they have Josh Coan, who scored four for FC Tucson last year.

“They are the best last place team anyone has ever seen,” he said. “They are going to be loose and free, which makes them very dangerous.”

“We need to get up early and put the foot on the throat,” he added.

FC Tucson faces off with North Carolina Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium.

- 30 -