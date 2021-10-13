Bright-Schade's double-double powers Pima volleyball over Phoenix College

The Pima Community College volleyball team (12-9, 7-4 in ACCAC) scored another victory in ACCAC conference play on Wednesday at Phoenix College (1-10, 0-10).

The Aztecs earned a straight set victory over the Bears 25-22, 25-23, 27-25. The Aztecs swept the regular season meetings with the Bears as they won in straight sets at the Aztec Gymnasium on Sept. 8.

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) led the Aztecs with a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs. Sophomore Kaylee Moseley (Marana HS) finished with nine kills and four blocks.

Sophomore Aydalis Felix (Rincon HS) posted 18 digs while sophomore Karla Soto (Nogales HS) had 22 assists and two aces.

•The Aztecs are off until next Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they face off against Scottsdale Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

