 Bright-Schade's double-double powers Pima volleyball over Phoenix College
Sponsored by

Sports

Bright-Schade's double-double powers Pima volleyball over Phoenix College

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College volleyball team (12-9, 7-4 in ACCAC) scored another victory in ACCAC conference play on Wednesday at Phoenix College (1-10, 0-10).

The Aztecs earned a straight set victory over the Bears 25-22, 25-23, 27-25. The Aztecs swept the regular season meetings with the Bears as they won in straight sets at the Aztec Gymnasium on Sept. 8.

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) led the Aztecs with a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs. Sophomore Kaylee Moseley (Marana HS) finished with nine kills and four blocks.

Sophomore Aydalis Felix (Rincon HS) posted 18 digs while sophomore Karla Soto (Nogales HS) had 22 assists and two aces.

•The Aztecs are off until next Wednesday, Oct. 20 when they face off against Scottsdale Community College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Stephanie Van Latum

Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) finished with a double-double of 10 kills and 11 digs as the Aztecs volleyball team earned a sweep at Phoenix College 25-22, 25-23, 27-25. The Aztecs are now 12-9 overall and 7-4 in ACCAC conference play.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, Phoenix College Bears 0 (25-22, 25-23, 27-25)

Categories

breaking, sports, college

Read more about

aydalis felix, aztecs, jessica bright-schade, karla soto, kaylee moseley, pcc, volleyball

Related stories

More by Raymond Suarez