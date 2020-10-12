Tucson's Pat Darcy: Death of ex-teammate HOFer Joe Morgan a 'wake-up call'

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Pat Darcy was earning his pitching chops in the Houston Astros farm system when the National League expansion team sent veteran infielder Joe Morgan and other players to Cincinnati in exchange for a host of star players following the 1971 season.

“The people in Cincinnati were upset,” the Tucsonan and former big-leaguer recalled following Sunday's death of Morgan, who was shipped from Houston to the Reds for All Stars Lee May and Tommy Helms. “But the deal really paid off. It turned out pretty well.”

Over his nine seasons in Houston, Morgan put up fairly average numbers while displaying great speed and a steady glove. But when he arrived in Cincinnati, he proved to be a key part of a team that would soon be known as “The Big Red Machine.”

“He had a good eye at the plate,” said Darcy, who played with Morgan and the Reds from 1974 through 1976. “He paid a lot of attention to what was going on. After every game, he would take notes about the pitchers he faced and what they threw him. He was way ahead in that regard. He had power. He could steal bases. He was an important part of the team.”

So important that in their back-to-back championship seasons of 1975 and 1976, Morgan was selected as the National League Most Valuable Player. This while playing on a team with the likes of Pete Rose and Johnny Bench.

When Darcy, now a commercial real estate broker in Tucson, was traded from the Astros organization to Cincinnati in 1974, his former teammates – including pitcher Jack Billingham, outfielder Cesar Geronimo and infielder Denis Menke – were there to make him feel at home.

“They said the only reason they came and got you was because we worked out so well,” Darcy recalled Monday.

It was Morgan who was among the first to welcome Darcy upon his arrival in Cincinnati and the two remained friends over the years.

“He’d come down here and play in (golf) pro-ams, and we’d get together at reunions in Cincinnati,” he said. “And we always exchanged Christmas cards.”

Darcy, who last saw Morgan in 2016, also appreciated his former teammate’s work in the broadcast booth following his playing days.

“He was good. He wasn’t afraid to criticize players. I remember one day the other announcer suggested a guy should have made a play he didn’t,” Darcy said. “Joe told him ‘It looks a lot easier from up here.’”

The recent loss of so many Hall of Fame ballplayers – Morgan’s death on Monday followed the passing of legends Bob Gibson, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock, Whitey Ford and Al Kaline – has been sobering for Darcy, who is about to turn 70.

“All those guys. Man, it’s like a wake-up call,” he said. “We’re getting older. It’s been kind of rough.”

C.T. Revere is a former political reporter and columnist for the Tucson Citizen.

