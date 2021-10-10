 5 scorers help Pima men rally to beat Scottsdale & remain undefeated
Sponsored by

Sports

5 scorers help Pima men rally to beat Scottsdale & remain undefeated

Share

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (12-0, 6-0 in ACCAC) closed out a busy week on Saturday against Scottsdale Community College (3-3-2, 1-1-2).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs handed the Artichokes their first ACCAC conference loss of the season in their 5-3 win. It was Pima’s third game this week as they won at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday and at Phoenix College on Thursday.

The Artichokes got on the board in the 19th minute with a goal by Yohan Palafox. The Aztecs responded with four unanswered goals.

Sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) tied the game with his shot in the 38th minute.

The Aztecs took the lead when freshman Jacob Garcia (Walden Grove HS) scored in the 51st minute with an assist from sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS). Pima went up 3-1 after sophomore Saul Lopez (Cienega HS) hit his shot in the 71st minute with an assist from Garcia.

Freshman Cristian Gutierrez (Cholla HS) added another insurance goal in the 77th minute to make it 4-1. The Artichokes made things interesting with goals in the 85th and 87th minutes to cut their deficit to one goal.

The Aztecs countered when sophomore Manuel Quiroz (Sunnyside HS) scored on a free kick in the 88th minute.

The Aztecs finished with 16 shots on goal. Sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with four saves.

Like what you're reading? Support high-quality local journalism and help underwrite independent news without the spin.

The Aztecs will play at Yavapai College on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Stephanie Van Latum

Sophomore Saul Lopez (Cienega HS) was one of five goal scorers as the No. 1 ranked Aztecs men's soccer team beat Scottsdale Community College 5-3 to remain undefeated on the season. The Aztecs are now 12-0 overall and 6-0 in ACCAC conference play.

(1) Pima CC Aztecs 5, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 3

Pima goals: Brian Vu 38th minute; Jacob Garcia (Francisco Manzo) 51st minute; Saul Lopez (Garcia) 71st minute; Cristian Gutierrez (Minho Cha) 77th minute; Manuel Quiroz (Free kick) 88th minute.

Categories

breaking, sports, soccer, college

Read more about

aztecs, brian vu, cristian gutierrez, francisco manzo, jacob garcia, juan suarez, manuel quiroz, minho cha, pcc, saul lopez

More by Raymond Suarez