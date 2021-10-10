5 scorers help Pima men rally to beat Scottsdale & remain undefeated

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (12-0, 6-0 in ACCAC) closed out a busy week on Saturday against Scottsdale Community College (3-3-2, 1-1-2).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs handed the Artichokes their first ACCAC conference loss of the season in their 5-3 win. It was Pima’s third game this week as they won at Chandler-Gilbert Community College on Tuesday and at Phoenix College on Thursday.

The Artichokes got on the board in the 19th minute with a goal by Yohan Palafox. The Aztecs responded with four unanswered goals.

Sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) tied the game with his shot in the 38th minute.

The Aztecs took the lead when freshman Jacob Garcia (Walden Grove HS) scored in the 51st minute with an assist from sophomore Francisco Manzo (Salpointe Catholic HS). Pima went up 3-1 after sophomore Saul Lopez (Cienega HS) hit his shot in the 71st minute with an assist from Garcia.

Freshman Cristian Gutierrez (Cholla HS) added another insurance goal in the 77th minute to make it 4-1. The Artichokes made things interesting with goals in the 85th and 87th minutes to cut their deficit to one goal.

The Aztecs countered when sophomore Manuel Quiroz (Sunnyside HS) scored on a free kick in the 88th minute.

The Aztecs finished with 16 shots on goal. Sophomore Juan Suarez (Desert View HS) finished with four saves.

The Aztecs will play at Yavapai College on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

- 30 -