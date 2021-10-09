 Vidal & Kopach's goals help Pima women roast Scottsdale
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (10-2, 5-1 in ACCAC) added another huge victory to its 2021 resume on Saturday.

The No. 9-ranked Aztecs upset No. 8 Scottsdale Community College 2-0 at the West Campus Aztec Soccer field. The win preserved Pima’s undefeated streak in home at 6-0 and handed the Artichokes (7-1-2, 2-1-2) their first loss of the season.

Sophomore Nayeli Vidal (Sahuaro HS) put the Aztecs on the board in the 9th minute with her shot that was assisted by fellow sophomore Twyla Himmel (Ironwood Ridge HS).

Vidal was fouled inside the box which set up sophomore Alyssa Kopach’s (Ironwood Ridge HS) penalty kick. The Scottsdale goalkeeper blocked it but the ball bounced in the goal in the 37th minute.

“Nayeli got us a good penalty in the box and I stepped up and took it. The goalie was in the goal but we got it and we’ll take the goal however it comes,” Kopach said. “We knew it was going to be a tough game. They’re (Scottsdale) always really good competitors for us but we all came together and played a much better game than the last time.”

The Aztecs fell to the Artichokes 2-0 on Sept. 11 in Scottsdale.

This was the fifth shutout victory for the Aztecs this season. Sophomore Saydee Guzman (Cienega HS) was a big part on the defensive side.

“We stepped it up and won every single ball especially the 50-50s and kept it together,” Guzman said. “We stepped up to the ball and put pressure on them sooner and quicker. We were just quicker off the ball as well. It was a really big win for us and I’m excited for our team.”

The Aztecs finished with 11 shots on goal. Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) closed out the game with 12 saves.

The win also gave coach Kendra Veliz her 249th victory in her Pima career.

The Aztecs will hit the road on Tuesday when they play at Yavapai College. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

Photo by Stephanie Van Latum

Sophomore Nayeli Vidal (Sahuaro HS) was crucial in both of Pima goals as the No. 9 ranked Aztecs upset No. 8 Scottsdale Community College 2-0 at the West Campus Aztec Soccer Field. Vidal scored in the 9th minute and was fouled in the box that set up Alyssa Kopach's penalty kick goal in the 37th minute. The Aztecs are 10-2 overall and 5-1 in ACCAC conference play.

(9) Pima CC Aztecs 2, (8) Scottsdale CC Artichokes 0

Pima goals: Nayeli Vidal (Twyla Himmel) 9th minute; Alyssa Kopach (Penalty kick) 37th minute.

