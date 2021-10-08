Vigil-German posts 10 kills & 16 digs but Pima volleyball falls to Az Western

The Pima Community College volleyball team (11-9, 6-4 in ACCAC) took an early advantage on Friday in its match against Arizona Western College (12-5, 6-1) but the Aztecs dropped three straight sets in the end.

The Aztecs fell to the Matadors in four sets 25-27, 25-13, 25-20, 28-26 at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

The Aztecs and the Matadors went back and forth in the first set. Pima took an 18-17 lead after sophomore Andrea Vigil-German (Ironwood Ridge HS) put down a kill forcing Arizona Western to call timeout. The Matadors scored five straight points to take a 22-18 lead. The Aztecs trailed 24-20 but rallied after some Arizona Western miscues. Sophomore Isabella Jacome’s ace put Pima up 25-24. The Matadors tied it at 25-25 but sophomore Deanna Almaguer had two straight kills to give Pima the win in the first set.

The Matadors led the entire second set and ran away with the game to tie the match at 1-1. In the third set, the Aztecs trailed 8-2 but scored six straight points to tie it at 8-8. Down 18-17, the Aztecs gave up four straight points to trail 22-17. The Aztecs couldn’t close the gap and the Matadors took a 2-1 lead in the match.

The fourth set featured 15 ties and eight lead changes. The biggest lead of the set was held by the Aztecs at 7-4. Down 24-23, the Aztecs turned to sophomore Kaylee Moseley (Marana HS), who tied it with her kill. Sophomore Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) put the Aztecs up 25-24 with her kill forcing the Matadors to call timeout. Arizona Western tied it and took the advantage at 26-25. The Aztecs tied it at 26-26 with another kill by Moseley but the Matadors ended it with two straight points.

Moseley finished the match with a team-high 13 kills along with two blocks. Vigil-German posted a double-double of 10 kills and 16 digs while Almaguer had eight kills and five blocks.

Sophomore Karla Soto (Nogales HS) finished with 17 assists and two aces and Jacome fell short of a double-double with 13 assists and eight digs to go with three aces. Sophomore Aydalis Felix (Rincon HS) had 21 digs.

The Aztecs play at Phoenix College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

