Drop the 'interim': Pearlman to coach FC Tucson through 2022

FC Tucson announced that Jonathan Pearlman can remove the “interim” tag from his title — he will be the coach of the local soccer team through the 2022 season.

“Jon has been integral in the development and success of FC Tucson," said club president Amanda Powers in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "His ability to transition this season from the front office to the field and guide our team back into championship contention is a testament to his coaching acumen, and his skill in connecting with players and helping them realize their potential.”

In some ways, it was not a complete surprise. The team’s record under Pearlman is 7-5-3, catapulting the team from near the bottom of the table to being in playoff contention.

Pearlman has been involved with the team since its beginning as founder, coach and administrator. He was splitting duties between coaching and administrative duties as the team’s technical director. It was no Dick Cheney situation; Powers noted that Pearlman became a candidate as the process moved.

“What Amanda and I did was frameworked what kind of candidate would do well in this type of job,” said Pearlman at a press conference Thursday evening. “When it came to looking at candidates, I recused myself from the process... when you are part there’s no way to allow people to objectively present.”

“My best presentation was the work that I did here,” he added.

Pearlman has had a number of positions in soccer: administering youth academies, scouting for the U.S. national team and helping run MLS preseason in Tucson. Still, his favorite job is on the end of the bench, giving his team instructions and giving the fourth official an earful.

“I’m an X’s and O’s guy. I’m a coach. I’m the guy that’s happiest on the sideline,” he said. “I was the happiest at Sabino; I was the happiest as the PDL coach; at Oklahoma I was the happiest as an assistant in the [USL] Championship; I was the happiest working ODP championships for RSL [Academy].”

The team formerly known as 'Railhawks'

Pearlman has some time to settle in before his first match as a permanent coach (as permanent as coaching jobs are). FC Tucson’s next match is against North Carolina FC on Wednesday. The opponent’s troubles might not make it much of a test. The team, formerly known as the Railhawks, only won one match in the whole month of September and has been glued to the bottom of the table most of the season. Front office troubles aren’t helping matters. The team shares ownership with the North Carolina Courage, an NWSL club that recently had to fire their coach for sexual misconduct allegations. The allegations have prompted a nationwide look at how women’s soccer is managed.

- 30 -