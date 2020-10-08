 Blues for Statesboro: FC Tucson's boys in black earn win over Tormenta
Ramos Godoy notches 2nd goal; Merancio gets clean sheet

Ted Prezelski TucsonSentinel.com

FC Tucson ended its final road trip of the season with a 1 – 0 win over Tormenta FC in Statesboro, Ga., on Wednesday night.

An early shot from Elivelton hit the crossbar. It was only moments later that Giovanni Ramos Godoy scored with a precise shot from 20 yards out. It was the second goal of the season for the UC Irvine standout.

A perfect match for FC Tucson keeper Carlos Merancio (in his first start since September 12) ensured that Ramos Godoy’s goal was the winning one. Merancio recorded seven saves for the evening.

“Credit to the whole group for two shutouts on the road,” said coach John Galas. “It was a massive 180 minutes for us.”

Galas has made an emphasis on possession, but the team was out-possessed (58%-42%). This allowed Tormenta to earn 17 shots to FC Tucson’s 13.

“It was a tough game. We were under siege for a long time,” he said. “But they are resilient, and they defended well.”

The win was the first for FC Tucson against Tormenta since the two teams joined the league last year. FC Tucson is now in fifth place with an outside chance of making the league final. The team plays league-leading Greenville Triumph at Kino on Saturday.

USL League One

FC Tucson's Charlie Dennis, who played for Tormenta FC last year, holds off midfielder Jad Arslan.

FC Tucson vs Tormenta FC

Erk Russell Park, Statesboro, Georgia

Scoring Summary

FCT - Giovanni Ramos Godoy (33’)

Misconduct Summary

TOR – Jordan Skelton (caution, 19’)
FCT – Samuel Biek (caution 67’)
TOR – Rhys Williams (caution, 68’)
FCT – Niall Logue (caution, 90’+)
TOR – Mikie Rowe (caution, 90’+)

Tormenta FC: Pablo Jara – Curtis Thorn, Stefan Muells, Joshua Phelps, Jordan Skelton (Rhys Williams 45’) – Abuchi Obinwa (Mikie Rowe 83’), Ricardo Gómez, Luca Mayr-Falten (Nil Vinyals 64’), Jad Arslan – Lucas Coutinho (Devyn Jambga 45’), Marco Micaletto

FC Tucson: Carlos Merancio – Esteban Calvo, Jordan Pena, Samuel Biek, Niall Logue – Erik Virgen, Elivelton (Ramone Howell 73’), Charlie Dennis (Charlie Booth 90’) – Azaad Liadi, Roberto Alarcón (Shak Adams 79’), Giovanni Ramos Godoy (Manuel Ferriol 90’)

