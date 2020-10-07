FC Tucson road trip continues against Tormenta in Georgia

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

FC Tucson’s draw against Forward Madison on Saturday left still means a spot in the final is possible.

Possible, but not too likely.

FC Tucson currently has 15 points and three matches left to play. According to the math, if Tucson can win all three of those matches, and the teams ahead of them falter, they might get into the playoffs.

The local soccer side is could very well accomplish the left side of the formula on Wednesday night with a match against 10th place Tormenta FC. The right side of that formula is only a slight possibility, and out of the team’s hands in any case.

The COVID-19-shortened schedule allows no playoffs; only the top two teams will have any postseason in the form of a league final. Still, coach John Galas would count ending close to the top an accomplishment given the struggles of his team early in the season.

“We want to finish in the league table as high as we can,” said Galas after the Madison match. “We want to look back on the season and say we had a really good second half of the season. We made progress; we improved.”

The Tormenta side the team will face on Wednesday night has had a less than spectacular offense. The Statesville, Ga., team has only won one match in its last five and only one team, Orlando City B, has scored fewer goals. Devyn Jambga, who scored five for FC Tucson last year, has yet to score for Tormenta.

Despite their poor offense, their defense has improved with the addition of English player Curtis Thorn, who joined the team at the end of August. His performances on the backline earned him recognition as “Player of the Month” for September in a survey of fans, members of the media and team staff.

As far as Tucson’s line-up goes, Roberto Alarcón will not be playing due to yellow card accumulation. Being out of the match will also give him a chance to recover from an ongoing groin issue. According to Galas, Shak Adams, whose speed on the wings has been missed for several matches, will be in the gameday 18.

The match will be on ESPN + at 4 p.m. Tucson time.

- 30 -