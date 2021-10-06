 Pima volleyball earns 6th straight-set victory of season at South Mountain
Pima volleyball earns 6th straight-set victory of season at South Mountain

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College volleyball team (11-8, 6-3 in ACCAC) earned a straight set victory on the road at South Mountain Community College (4-15, 1-7) on Wednesday in an ACCAC conference match-up.

The Aztecs defeated the Cougars 25-12, 27-25, 27-25

Sophomore Kaylee Moseley (Marana HS) led the Aztecs with eight kills to go along with two blocks. Fellow sophomore Deanna Almaguer finished with seven kills and seven digs.

Sophomore Karla Soto (Nogales HS) posted 25 assists and four aces and sophomore Aydalis Felix (Rincon HS) had 14 digs and two aces. Freshman Madi Wilson (Tanque Verde HS) finished with nine digs and one ace. 

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Friday when they host Arizona Western College at 7 p.m.

Stephanie Van Latum

Freshman Madi Wilson (Tanque Verde HS) finished with nine digs and one ace as Aztecs volleyball swept South Mountain Community College 25-12, 27-25, 27-25. The Aztecs improved to 11-8 overall and 6-3 in ACCAC conference play.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, South Mountain CC Cougars 0 (25-12, 27-25, 27-25)

