 Phoenix Rising's Schantz apologizes following anti-gay incident during soccer match
Sports

Schantz: 'My comments were wrong'

Ted Prezelski TucsonSentinel.com

Phoenix Rising FC coach Rick Schantz issued a statement Monday afternoon on his response to a homophobic incident during last Wednesday’s match with San Diego Loyal.

“While this was not my intent or personal belief, upon reflection, I fully understand my comments were wrong,” said the statement, released on the team’s Twitter and Facebook accounts. “I also understand the justifiable anger and I apologize for the pain I’ve caused. I should have immediately acknowledged and denounced any anti-gay comments.”

The incident in question followed some confusion about a red card being issued to an openly gay San Diego player. It was alleged that Junior Flemmings, a Jamaican national teamer who plays in the attack for Rising, used a Jamaican slur against the San Diego player, Collin Martin.

Schantz, a former Salpointe standout and one-time FC Tucson coach, became the center of criticism not because of the slur itself, but his reaction to it. Many people in the soccer world believed he had been too dismissive of the incident in a heated discussion with Loyal coach Landon Donovan that was circulated widely on social media. Criticism also came from openly gay legislator César Chávez (D-Phoenix).

It also caused consternation among the team’s fans. The team has a left-leaning fan base (one supporter group identified with the ANTIFA movement for a time) and has had Pride events. At the same time, Coach Schantz is well liked and successful, which meant supporters were deeply torn. After reaching out to several fans, it was hard for the Sentinel to get comment owing to the fraught online conversation about the incident.

“Initial response to the incident was disbelief. We love this team and the players so much it just didn’t seem like something our guys would do,” said Kristine Lantz, who serves on the leadership committee for Rising supporters’ group Red Fury and the only person willing to talk on the record. “It really felt like we were kicked in the gut.”

“I have committed to taking specific steps that will help me recognize and change my conscious and unconscious biases, and to bring better understanding of LGBTQ issues to myself, the club, our players and the sport,” said Schantz in the statement. “I have reached out personally to Collin to apologize for my reaction, and he has graciously accepted that apology.”

Lantz took this as a good sign.

“The video of Coach Rick was shocking but I love that he is using the incident to make himself a better person,” Lantz said after seeing the statement. “You can’t ask for more than that.”

The immediate fallout is that Schantz is on an indeterminate administrative leave and the player that made the slur, Junior Flemmings, will miss out on Saturday’s playoff opener against Sacramento Republic. Blair Gavin is the interim head coach.

- 30 -
Red Fury Twitter

Pride banner displayed by Phoenix Rising FC fans

Schantz statement on San Diego Loyal match

During our game on Wednesday, September 30 with San Diego Loyal, I was involved in a chaotic conversation with a referee who had just issued a red card against openly gay Loyal player Collin Martin. Collin accused Phoenix Rising player Junior Flemmings of using an anti-gay slur directed at him. At the time I did not understand the accusation fully, and my immediate reaction was to defend my player and team. I made comments captured by an open mic that were dismissive of the accusation and have been interpreted that I feel anti-gay comments are simply part of the game.

While this was not my intent or personal belief, upon reflection, I fully understand my comments were wrong. I also understand the justifiable anger and I apologize for the pain I’ve caused. I should have immediately acknowledged and denounced any anti-gay comments. Furthermore, my actions significantly damaged the public perception of Phoenix Rising FC, a club which has publicly and proudly supported LGBTQ causes and charities since its inception. I am disappointed in myself and I’m committed to becoming a better human on this issue in the future.

To that point, I have committed to taking specific steps that will help me recognize and change my conscious and unconscious biases, and to bring better understanding of LGBTQ issues to myself, the club, our players and the sport. I have reached out personally to Collin to apologize for my reaction, and he has graciously accepted that apology. I’m working with LGBTQ community leaders to develop a personal growth plan that will include one-on-one counseling sessions with LGBTQ sports and community experts and I’ll be actively supporting the new joint education programs announced between Phoenix Rising and San Diego Loyal.

While we await the results of the league’s investigation into Junior’s actions, I will begin the hard work of evolving and growing. There is no room in our sport for homophobia and racism, and I am committed to being part of the solution as an ally.


