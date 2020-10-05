Pima College names AD Jim Monaco to permanent post

Get free email updates from TucsonSentinel.com! Our authentically local watchdog reporting, delivered straight to you. SIGN UP NOW »

Jim Monaco has been named the athletic director for Pima Community College after holding down that job in an interim basis since November 2018.

In the last 23 months, Monaco has been instrumental in helping to create partnerships with Chapman Automotive and Adidas as well as move the men’s and women’s soccer teams back to the West Campus and revitalize the field with lights and a new scoreboard, college officials said.

“In the classroom, this year we had the highest GPA in history of the athletics program,” Monaco said when asked about his proudest moments so far. “We put 40 students in honor classes and 38 finished with a 4.0 GPA. As well as getting the Chapman and Adidas deals done and the fields."

“It’s a nice relief to have that interim tag off and now we can continue to do what we’ve done on the field and in the weight room, safely. Our next biggest goal is getting the field beautification done and continue to upgrade. We also look forward to build our fundraising money,” he said.

Monaco was the Pima football head coach for the final five years of the program. He worked under coach Pat Nugent from 2011-2013 as the defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

In his first stint with the college, Monaco was on the first Pima football coaching staff under Jeff Scurran from 2001-2004. He was also an adjunct instructor, teaching Fitness, Sports & Sciences classes and Criminal Justice.

He holds two masters degrees in Education-Special Education/Cross Categorical from the University of Phoenix in 2006 and in Education Leadership/Administration from Jones University (Colorado) in 2004. He earned his bachelor’s in Social Psychology/Counseling from Park University in Missouri.

