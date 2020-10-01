Phoenix Rising, SD Loyals match halted after controversy over homophobic slur

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Wednesday night’s match between Phoenix Rising FC and San Diego Loyal SC ended at halftime with San Diego players leaving the field after a Rising player allegedly directed a homophobic slur at one of their players.

The incident started during first-half stoppage time when San Diego midfielder Collin Martin received a red card. San Diego coach Landon Donovan stepped on to the pitch to confront the referee, which led to a conversation between Donovan, game officials and Rising coach Rick Schantz.

Game video was removed from ESPN’s website, but a clip of the conversation was posted on various social media outlets.

In it, Donovan, a former U.S. national team standout, confronts Schantz, who coached FC Tucson from 2011-2016.

The referee initially explained to Donovan that the red card was mistakenly issued to Martin because he thought that Martin, the most high profile gay player in the league, had directed the slur at Rising midfielder Junior Flemmings. He told Donovan that he was rescinding the card.

At that moment, San Diego player Tarek Morad tells Schantz “Coach, your player called my gay teammate a ‘batty boy.’”

“Batty boy” is a Jamaican slur directed at gay men. Flemmings is Jamaican.

“You’re not dumb, you know what that means,” Morad added.

“What the hell is his problem?” responded Schantz

“Rick, this is beyond what Junior did last week. This is beyond soccer,” said Donovan.

“Come on man, don’t make a big scene,” said Schantz.

The cross-talk between the two coaches makes the next exchange inaudible, but it appeared to have particularly angered Donovan.

“We have to get this out of our game,” he said leaning into Schantz.

“It’s got nothing to do with racism,” Schantz said.

“It’s not racism; they are calling him gay,” Donovan said.

“They are competing,” said Schantz.

“It’s homophobia,” responded Donovan.

“How long have you been playing soccer?” asked Schantz.

Donovan put his hands on his face as the referee explained again that the red card was rescinded.

“You’re better than that,” said Donovan.

“I can’t go through this shit again man,” Donovan said after a further exchange between Schantz and the referee.

“We are going to talk about what we are going to do,” explained Donovan to the referee. “This literally just happened to our team a week ago.”

San Diego had gone through a similar incident just last week in a match against LA Galaxy II. La Dos’s Omar Ontiveros used the “n-word” against San Diego midfielder Elijah Martin. The league suspended Ontiveros, who has since been released by his club. In solidarity with their player, San Diego retroactively forfeited the match. Despite the post-match sanctions, Ontiveros received no game time punishment for the slur.

It was something Donovan made clear he didn’t want repeated.

“If you don’t send him (Flemmings) off, we probably aren’t playing,” said Donovan as he left the field for the locker room.

A card was not given to Flemmings. When the ball was struck to open the second half, San Diego players walked off the field.

After the incident in the LA Galaxy game, both Rising and Schantz had shown support for San Diego.

“If that ever happened to us, I would expect our players to support and defend each other,” Schantz told Cronkite News earlier this week.

Schantz, Donovan and their teams had even agreed, according to a video posted on San Diego’s Twitter page, to a gesture in the second half to show support for Elijah Martin. They were planning to stop play in the 71st minute (when Ontiveros used the slur) and unfurl a banner that read “I Will Speak, I Will Act.”

The match collapsed long before that was scheduled to happen.

Reaction from the soccer world was swift, with most criticism directed at Schantz. It appeared to some that he said “It’s a part of soccer.” Because of crosstalk, it is difficult to verify this.

“This is idiotic, ignorant, and dangerous,” said Herculez Gomez, who played with Donovan for both the Los Angeles Galaxy and the U.S. national team.

“You shouldn't need me to say this, but as a queer man working in soccer: this entire sequence is atrocious,” tweeted Jeff Rueter, a writer for The Athletic who identifies as bisexual.

Most evidence that the game occurred at all seems to have been scrubbed from the USL Championship website. The closest thing to an account of the game is on the “schedule” page, where the red card against Collin Martin was still listed as of this writing. The league did release a statement late last night:

“We are aware of the alleged use of a homophobic slur in tonight’s match between San Diego Loyal SC and Phoenix Rising FC. Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches. An investigation is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the incident and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.”

Flemmings, in a statement posted on Twitter, claimed that he never used the slur.

“I stand in solidarity with the LBGTQ+ movement,” he said at the end of the statement.

The Sentinel sent a text message to Rick Schantz, a native Tucsonan, to ask for comment. He did not make a statement at the time, but posted the following on Twitter:

“At the start of halftime of the Phoenix Rising FC match with San Diego Loyal SC, I was heard on video asking San Diego’s Head Coach Landon Donovan how long he has been part of soccer. My question was in reference to Donovan’s behavior on the field with the referee, and in no way was I excusing any alleged homophobic behavior from my players.”

There is no word from the league how the points will be recorded from the game, but there isn’t much chance for it to change the standings. Rising is currently in first place in their group and headed for a playoff spot. The walk-off denied San Diego a chance to finish in second place and earn a spot in the playoffs.

