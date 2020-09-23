Flamingos in the Old Pueblo: FC Tucson faces off with Madison | FC Tucson

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Wednesday night’s match at Kino North Stadium will feature two teams that are desperate for a win, although one is a wee bit less desperate.

FC Tucson’s opponent, the flamingo-badged Forward Madison, is currently at sixth place. The congested mid-table of the USL League One table has four teams, including FC Tucson, at 11 points. A win by any of those four teams would put them within striking distance of the league final.

FC Tucson needs a win to keep any hope of getting into the final alive. While Madison also needs a win, the team has a strong edge on goal differential (6 versus FC Tucson’s -1). They also have two games in hand over FC Tucson, meaning more chances to make up for any dropped points on Wednesday night.

Although FC Tucson has fewer matches left, four of the six, including Wednesday’s game, are at home.

“We’ve got a home stretch of games. It’s exciting and we are in the conversation. We are playing our best football,” said coach John Galas. “We need a little luck here and there…but we are developing as a team and doing really well.”

The matches left for Tucson include a contest with first place Greenville, but they also include Fort Lauderdale and Orlando City B. FC Tucson beat both teams earlier in the year.

Madison’s top center backs, Connor Tobin and Josiah Trimmingham, are expected in the line-up after missing the last match. Madison is coming off a 10-day break after a loss to Greenville, their only loss of the month. Galas is expecting a close contest, with an edge for Tucson.

“I think it will be a good match up; we are slightly better in certain categories. We are better in possession,” he said. “They defend exceptionally well. They attack down the flanks, much like we do.”

“It’s probably going to be a one goal game,” he added. “We are going to have to play a good game to break this team down.”

Galas pointed to the performance against North Texas in two matches over the last two weeks as a sign of improvement. The league has recognized improving play as well. Midfielder Elivelton and Charlie Dennis were both picked for the USL League One Team of the Week for their play against New England Revolution II last week.

Kickoff is at Kino North Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the stadium will be closed, but fans can watch the game at El Toro Downtown Cinema, 198 S. Granada. The team will be celebrating Southern Arizona Heritage Night.

