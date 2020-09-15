'Baby Revs' to visit FC Tucson on Wednesday

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

FC Tucson has not had the most successful season so far, but they are still doing better than New England Revolution II, the team they are set to play on Wednesday night at Kino North Stadium.

Much of the Revs II season can be summed up with the result of their last match, played in Foxboro last Wednesday. The first half ended in a 1 - 1 draw when Orlando Sinclair, on loan from Costa Rican team Saprissa, scored just before the break. The tie held until Diego Souza, the team's teenaged defender, deflected the ball into his own goal in the closing minutes of the match.

The match ended as their third straight loss.

For years, the New England Revolution treated their minor league affiliations as an afterthought. The team had a strong partnership with the Boston Bulldogs, sometimes dubbed the "Baby Revs" (a name revived by out-of-town headline writers), in the early 2000s, but later relationships failed to bear much fruit. Under coach Bruce Arena, the team has been more aggressive in building a farm system.

Enter New England Revolution II, which started play this year. The team is coached by Clint Peay, who Arena coached at both the University of Virginia and DC United.

Success with teams like Revs II has to be judged on a couple of different levels. The Revs maintain the team to train academy players, as well as to polish up players not quite ready for the full squad, such as Revolution bench players Nicolas Firmino and Isaac Angking (a youth national team player and the team's leading scorer at 2 goals).

It was on that basis that Revs blog The Bent Musket judged the team a success, but even they acknowledged the lack of decent on-field results.

"Some stretches have been phenomenal, others atrocious," said blogger Blaise Siefer in a post at the end of last month.

Despite their record, which has put them at the very bottom of the table for the last several weeks, they managed one rather impressive win. On August 26th, the team eked out a 1 - 0 win over Greenville Triumph SC, the first place team in the league. It was their only win so far this season.

Peay told RevolutionSoccer.com that the team needs to be "better with the final product in the attack." The team is dead last in goals scored (6, FC Tucson has 11) and only one team has fewer shots (85).

The record and poor performance in the final third may augur well for FC Tucson. It's also worth noting that both the teams that FC Tucson has beaten this season, Fort Lauderdale FC and Orlando City B, are, like Revs II, Major League Soccer Affiliates.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Kino North Stadium. The stadium is closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions, but fans can see the match at El Toro Flicks Drive In Cinema, 198 South Granada or on ESPN+.

