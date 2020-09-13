North Texas scores 2 vs. Tucsonenses at home | FC Tucson

FC Tucson proved once again that home field advantage can be rather meager when no fans are in the stands. They dropped another match at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night, this time to North Texas SC. The final score was 2 – 0.

Despite the score line, things started well for Tucson's soccer side. Early chances from Elivelton and Roberto Alarcón tested North Texas’s keeper Carlos Alivez. The best chance came from Shak Adams, who took advantage of Alivez in a moment where he came far off his line. Adams rolled past him but took his shot with a bit too much haste, perhaps worried about the defenders that were close to him. The shot went wide.

The first half ended with both teams scoreless. North Texas had a noticeable edge on possession, 58-42, but Tucson held them off.

At the hour mark, a blocking attempt by Erik Virgen resulted in a penalty kick for North Texas (as well as a yellow card for Giovanni Ramos Godoy when he tried to argue the call). Ronaldo Damus, who was the league’s leading scorer last season, beat Tucson keeper Carlos Merancio with a slightly off center shot.

Taking advantage of both a lead and FC Tucson’s loss of offensive sharpness that they had early in the first half, North Texas kept the pressure up and the team was rewarded with a second goal in the 69th minute from Collin Smith. It was the first goal for the teenaged forward.

Despite being the league champions, it was only North Texas’s second win of the season. The loss puts FC Tucson in ninth place. Wednesday, they will face off at home to last place New England Revolution II.

'Moments'

Interestingly, Coach John Galas was more satisfied with his team’s performance this week than last week’s draw against Richmond Kickers.

“We played excellently,” he said. “We knew exactly what this team was going to do: possess and try to break us down…we knew all week that this was going to be a chess match more than any other game we’ve been in.”

“We went toe to toe with them. We had more shots, more dangerous chances,” he said. “It’s all about moments. Shak puts that one away, it would be 1 – 0 at the half and it changes things.”

He also noted that the penalty kick was a “moment” that changed the game, changing the momentum and the confidence of his players.

“We can’t catch a fucking break,” he added.

