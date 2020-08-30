 FC Tucson drops another road match
Adams scores third as soccer team loses to Union Omaha

Ted Prezelski TucsonSentinel.com

FC Tucson travelled to the plains on Saturday for a rematch with Union Omaha. The result was identical to their last meeting, a 2 – 1 loss for Los Tucsonenses.

Early pressure from the home soccer side paid off in the 15th minute with a tricky shot by Devin Boyce. Despite having a defender on him, Boyce took a throw-in from Ethan Vanacore-Decker and quickly turned and curled the ball past Tucson keeper Carlos Merancio.

Shak Adams evened it up for Tucson in the 33rd minute with a low shot from near the top of the box. It was his third goal of the year.
The draw held until the 78th minute when Union’s Christian Molina scored a mid-range shot after a run from midfield.

When things were tallied at the end of the match, FC Tucson had its usual advantage in possession (58%-42%) and 12 shots. Despite being named Player of the Week for his two goal performance against Orlando City B on Tuesday, Azaad Liadi put in a quiet shift as the team’s lone forward. He registered only two shots, including one at short range that was saved in the 76th minute.

FC Tucson’s next match will be at home versus the second place Richmond Kickers.

FC Tucson

FC Tucson's Niall Logue (center) takes to the air to break up a Union Omaha attack. Logue recorded nine clearances on Saturday.

FC Tucson vs. Union Omaha

Werner Park, Papillion, Neb.

Scoring Summary

OMA - Devin Boyce (15’)
FCT – Shak Adams (33’)
OMA – Christian Molina (78’)

Misconduct Summary

OMA – Tyler David (caution, 28’)
OMA - Damià Viader (caution, 55’)
OMA – Ferrety Sousa (caution 78’)

Line-ups

FC Tucson: Carlos Merancio – Esteban Calvo, Charles Booth (Giovanni Ramos Godoy 78’), Niall Logue, Derrick Silva – Roberto Alarcón, Charlie Dennis, Raheem Sommersall, Elivelton (Ramone Howell 72’), Shak Adams – Azaad Liadi (Darryl Longdon 84’)

Union Omaha: Sam Howard - Damià Viader, Jake Crull, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Luke Hauswirth (Ferrety Sousa 78’) – Evan Conway, Devin Boyce, Tyler David (John Searce 45’), Sebastián Contreras (Christian Molina 63’) – Ethan Vanacore-Decker (Austin Panchot 89’), Elma N’For (Elvir Ibišević 89’)

