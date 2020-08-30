FC Tucson drops another road match

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

FC Tucson travelled to the plains on Saturday for a rematch with Union Omaha. The result was identical to their last meeting, a 2 – 1 loss for Los Tucsonenses.

Early pressure from the home soccer side paid off in the 15th minute with a tricky shot by Devin Boyce. Despite having a defender on him, Boyce took a throw-in from Ethan Vanacore-Decker and quickly turned and curled the ball past Tucson keeper Carlos Merancio.

Shak Adams evened it up for Tucson in the 33rd minute with a low shot from near the top of the box. It was his third goal of the year.

The draw held until the 78th minute when Union’s Christian Molina scored a mid-range shot after a run from midfield.

When things were tallied at the end of the match, FC Tucson had its usual advantage in possession (58%-42%) and 12 shots. Despite being named Player of the Week for his two goal performance against Orlando City B on Tuesday, Azaad Liadi put in a quiet shift as the team’s lone forward. He registered only two shots, including one at short range that was saved in the 76th minute.

FC Tucson’s next match will be at home versus the second place Richmond Kickers.

- 30 -