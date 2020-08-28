Photos: Mourners leave flowers, gifts at UA Coach Lute Olson's statue

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Following news that famed University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson, 85, died Thursday night, a few dozen Tucsonans left flowers, candles, and clothing at the foot of his statue on the UA’s campus.

Widely respected by fellow coaches, and revered by Wildcat fans, Olson spent 24 seasons guiding the school’s basketball team until his retirement in 2008. Among his accomplishments, Olson was added to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, just five years after he took the Wildcats to the 1997 NCAA title. Olson’s teams appeared at 22 NCAA tournaments, and reached the Final Four three times.

As the UA’s head coach, Olson became a local celebrity, and appeared in various commercials including a series for Valley National Bank with ASU’s basketball coach Bill Freider.

Steve Kerr, a former UA player and current head coach of the Golden State Warriors, called Olson an "amazing coach” and "wonderful man."

"Being part of the U of A basketball family changed my life forever," Kerr wrote. "I will never forgot Coach O, those awesome nights at McKale and all my teammates. Thank you Coach—I love you."

- 30 -