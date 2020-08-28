It's already rematch time for FC Tucson | FC Tucson

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

It’s relatively early in the season, but FC Tucson has a rematch. The soccer team is scheduled to travel to Nebraska to play against Union Omaha on Saturday. The last game didn’t go Tucson’s way.

The August 8 match was supposed to be Tucson’s chance to celebrate a home opener, albeit devoid of fans. Instead of a win, however, it ended up being a home loss. To make matters worse, the opening goal from Omaha was scored by a former FC Tucson player, Luke Hauswirth.

Three weeks later, the team has a chance to redeem themselves.

“[It was] a loss that left a bitter taste in our mouth,” said coach John Galas on Thursday. “They spoiled our home opener a bit. It will be good to have another shot at them.”

Since that match, FC Tucson scored an emphatic 4-1 victory against Orlando City B last Tuesday. One game isn’t a pattern, of course, but Galas believes that the pieces are there to make for a dangerous team.

Galas pointed to an obscure statistic that FC Tucson leads in: the team has 13 “big chances.” Sports data firm Opta defines that as “a situation where a player should reasonably be expected to score.” Still, until the Orlando match, those chances didn’t mean much. Changing that has been a priority in training.

“We challenged them all week to capitalize on our chances,” he said. “The only difference between us sitting at 6th or 7th and first or second is taking a few more of those chances.”

Galas also pointed out that offensive minded players like Azaad Liadi (who scored twice against OCB) and Shak Adams (who also scored) have come into their own and Raheem Somersall and Elivelton have been given new roles.

“We’ve got the personality and the players to be dangerous,” he said. “They are more committed to running in behind on a more consistent basis…whether they are offside or not, they are taking that risk.”

One difference between the last Omaha match and this Saturday’s will be the size of the field. Unlike the purpose-built Kino North, Union Omaha plays on an improvised pitch at Werner Park, a minor league baseball field. The tighter space will keep FC Tucson from a lot of the possession-oriented soccer that the team usually plays.

“We can’t be afraid to roll up our sleeves and get dirty and compete for 90 minutes because it might be an ugly game.”

AJ Valenzuela, who scored in the August 8th match, will be unavailable. Gio Magaña-Rivera and Samuel Biek are continuing to recover from injuries.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. The match can be seen locally on ESPN+.

- 30 -