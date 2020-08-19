Tucson Furioso: Orlando flattened by 4 first-half goals | FC Tucson

There has only been a month of games in FC Tucson’s unusual 2020 season so far, but they established a pattern: scoring goals late. In fact, they hadn’t scored a goal before the 80th minute.

The pattern was broken on Tuesday night in Kissimmee, Fla. The Tucson soccer team scored four first-half goals against Orlando City B.

It took only six minutes for FC Tucson to get their first goal. Charlie Dennis got just clear enough from his defender to send the ball to Azaad Liadi. Liadi, alone with OCB’s keeper, scored what looked like an easy one.

OCB’s lone goal came in the 12th minute when Moises Tablante got taken down inside the penalty area. Defender Mateo Rodas took the penalty and beat FC Tucson keeper Carlos Merancio.

Roberto Alarcón recaptured the lead nine minutes later. Derrick Silva, in his second start, sent the ball from behind the halfway line up to a rushing Shak Adams. Instead of taking the shot, Adams crossed the ball to a free Alarcón who rocketed it past the keeper.

Adams again created a goal when he slipped the ball to Liadi, who dodged a single defender to end up alone with the keeper. Liadi got it into the back of the net to earn his brace in minute 26.

Adams got to score on his own in minute 41. He was alone in the goal area surrounded by three purple-shirted defenders, but managed to find a moment to flick it into the goal.

The second half was uneventful by comparison, with Tucson content to defend against a demoralized Orlando’s high press.

The win catapults FC Tucson to fourth place in the league, only one point out of the top two. Tucson next plays against Union Omaha in Nebraska on August 29.

Best and worst

The game was only Tucson’s second win this season and no doubt the more spectacular of their two victories. The irony is that Orlando beat FC Tucson on a lot of the parts of the stat sheet that John Galas has been emphasizing. Orlando had better possession (55%-45%), more passes (413-350), better passing accuracy (83%-75%) and more shots (13-9). Play, particularly in the first half, led to some conflicted feelings from coach John Galas.

“I was pleased with the score line, but I wasn’t pleased with how we were playing,” said Galas. “Statistically in everything but goals, it was arguably our worst performance…but what I’m most proud of is that we bent a lot; they came at us but we didn’t break.”

“We got a 4-1 result on the road after playing three days ago. That’s a big ask in this league,” he added.

OCB follows the playbook of their big brother team, Orlando City SC, which made it to the MLS is Back tournament final by using a high press. Galas felt he could counter that with the speed of players like Shak Adams, Roberto Alarcón and Azaad Liadi (And with a bench full of more speedsters like Darryl Longdon). This was best seen in the second and third goals, where FC Tucson took quick advantage and got the ball to players that could beat OCB’s isolated three-man back line.

“We knew that if we solved that pressure of three, four, five players that they were going to throw at the ball and come after us, we could get at this team and get balls in behind,” he said. “That said, it only works if we actually run behind and play…we have very fast attacking players…we have weapons.”

“Credit to our guys,” he added. “They executed really well and did enough to not necessarily put the game to bed but make the second half a lot easier.”

