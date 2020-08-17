FC Tucson's midweek opponent features young talent

FC Tucson’s fifth match of the season will also be their first midweek game. The team stayed on the East Coast after their match against Richmond to face off against Orlando City B in Kissimmee, Fla., on Tuesday night.

OCB is an affiliate of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City SC. This means they can tap into that team’s academy system and even get a player from the mothership’s roster on theirs once in a while. The downside to this, as FC Tucson encountered last year with their relationship with Phoenix Rising SC, is that it often leaves the coaching staff powerless to make decisions about game-day rosters and even tactics.

Until recently, that big brother team has been woeful despite having big names on the roster like U.S. national team player Sacha Kljestan and Brazilian great Kaká. This year, under coach Óscar Pareja, the team seems to have turned around. The team made it to the final of the sort-of-preseason MLS is Back tournament, losing a fairly even 2-1 match against Portland Timbers.

While that success hasn’t filtered down to OCB, the team has only managed one win so far, their tactics have. If the last two matches are any indication, this is a team that enjoys the high press. They managed to force and then take advantage of a series of errors by a more mature New England Revolution II side on August 7th for a 2 – 0 win.

The Mane Land, a site that follows Orlando City SC, OCB as well as women’s side Orlando Pride, has picked out a list of standout players, the most dangerous of which is Moises Tablante. The Venezuelan teenager got both the assists in that win against Revolution II. He had a quieter match against Fort Lauderdale CF on Saturday, only registering a single shot in his team’s 1 – 1 draw.

The lone goal for OCB that match was scored by Wilfredo Rivera, another of the Mane Land’s picks. The Puerto Rico-born forward has been on the Florida soccer scene for years, first playing for the Jacksonville Armada academy in 2017. The goal against Fort Lauderdale was his second in three appearances for the side. The Mane Land termed the 16 year-old “not quite as polished as Tablante,” but noted how often he was involved in plays.

FC Tucson has already accumulated a good record against OCB. FC Tucson’s debut as a professional side was a 3 – 1 romp over OCB at Kino Stadium last march. Of the four matches played between the two teams last year, OCB’s best result was a 2 – 2 draw. In all, Tucson outscored OCB 10-5.

The match can be seen on ESPN+ on Tuesday at 4 .p.m local time. Both teams will be looking for their second win of the season.

