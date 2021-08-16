Nogales-raised Scearce's return trip to Tucson; Arizona draws one in Phoenix | Soccer notes

Union Omaha had already played several games at Kino Stadium when they showed up on Saturday night, but one of their players has a deeper familiarity with the state.

Midfielder John Scearce was born in Tucson, but grew up in Nogales and Phoenix. While in Phoenix, he played at Chaparral High School and captained the CCV Stars, a club out of Peoria, and won a state championship with them in 2017.

“It’s always to be back where I grew up,” he said. “All my family and friends all came out to support me and the team.”

His time in Arizona included a small piece of his college career. For two years, he played at perennial NJCAA powerhouse Yavapai College under coach Michael Pantalione. The storied coach retired last year.

“He’s a legend,” said Scearce. “I learned a lot of valuable lessons that I have kept with me.”

Scearce finished off his college career at Cornell University.

As for his current team, FC Tucson has had a hard time beating them since they formed last year. Actually, most teams have had a hard time beating them.

“Last year, there was a lot of hype and excitement around the team: the first professional soccer team in the state of Nebraska,” he said of the team that would have played in the final except for COVID-19. “In our second season, there’s a lot of momentum for us. We’ll finish strong.”

Arizona Wildcats 0 - Grand Canyon Antelopes 0

Arizona women’s soccer had their match against the Grand Canyon Antelopes scheduled for Mulcahy Stadium on Saturday night delayed due to the field conditions and a possible storm. They played it on Sunday night in Phoenix.

It was called an exhibition, a preseason tune-up, so they played three 30-minute periods rather than two halves. Goalkeeper Hope Hisey played 60 and kept GCU off the board. Freshman Grace Klosinski followed her example and earned a clean sheet for the team.

No score was recorded for either team, but Arizona outshot Grand Canyon 14-10. Forward Jill Aguilera ended the match with three shots.

Hero Cup

FC Tucson will be presenting the 2021 Hero Cup on Tuesday night at Kino. The game will feature a team representing the Tucson Police Department and one representing Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and admission is free.

