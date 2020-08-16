The ghost of Kilpatrick: FC Tucson fails against Richmond | FC Tucson

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

FC Tucson coach John Galas has named two things that he’d like to see his team do: dominate possession and to be aggressive early.

Both of those were accomplished in Saturday’s match against the Richmond Kickers: the team ended with 65% possession and the first two minutes featured a shot from Roberto Alarcon and an attempt by Shak Adams.

Despite this, FC Tucson fell to Richmond 2 – 1. The loss puts FC Tucson near the bottom of the table, only one point clear of winless New England Revolution II.

“We did a lot of good, positive things tonight,” Galas said. “The second goal just wasn’t to be had.”

Richmond, coached by former FC Tucson coach Darren Sawatzky, was content to let FC Tucson have the ball and take their chances when they could. This paid off when one of their first sallies up field resulted in a free kick. Mutaya Mwape sent the ball to Ivan Magalhaes who headed it in from the top of the box.

Despite Tucson’s continued stinginess with the ball, the Kickers built on their lead late in the half. The FC Tucson defense failed to clear the ball, giving Emiliano Terzaghi a chance to get it past Carlos Merancio for his third goal of the season.

With a two-goal lead well in hand, the Kickers played the second half more conservatively, leaving FC Tucson players facing a wall of eight or nine Kickers when they got into the final third. Despite this, Charlie Dennis, a late game substitute, got the ball to a speedy Adams who got it past Richmond’s keeper. The 81st minute goal was Adams’s second of the season and the earliest goal FC Tucson has scored so far.

A flurry in the last minutes of the game that included shots by Darryl Longdon, Roberto Alarcón and Azaad Liadi failed to tie up the match.

It was the third loss in a row, but Galas found some positives after the match. He liked the way that players, particularly Alarcón, adapted to Richmond’s tactics and were able to create chances.

“It’s not all doom and gloom,” he said. “The results sting and the guys are upset about losing because they thought they put on a good performance. At the core of what we do is taking care of the ball and we did that tonight.”

FC Tucson will not have much time to pick apart Saturday’s match. They are scheduled to play against Orlando City B on Tuesday at 4 pm.

Familiar faces abound

Saturday’s match was a bit of a reunion. Richmond coach Darren Sawatzky headed up FC Tucson from the sidelines last year with Tucson’s John Galas as his assistant. Galas and Sawatzky had been sideline opponents before when Galas coached Lane United against Sawatzky’s Sounders U-23 in the old Premier Development League’s Northwest Division.

Former FC Tucson defender Kyle Venter wore the captain’s armband for Richmond, and Devante Dubose, who played eleven matches for FC Tucson in 2015, was an unused substitute for the home side.

- 30 -