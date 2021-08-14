Wildcats: Moros (and everyone else) sees action at Mulcahy for first time | Tucson soccer notes

Becca Moros will be taking to the sidelines as Arizona Wildcat head coach at Mulcahy Stadium for the first time on Saturday as the team takes on Grand Canyon University.

Moros comes to coaching at Arizona with a great resume as a player (she played alongside Abby Wambach at the Washington Freedom), but some wonder if she needed more experience before she got a head-coaching assignment in the PAC-12.

The New York native has a few things to say to those critics.

“I can understand why, you know, if you're looking on paper you might have some opinions. I spent 14 years in the pros. I have things none of these coaches have, right?” She said in a Zoom press conference. “So I'm going to lean on those things and they're going to lean on the experiences. They have to make their judgments, so I totally understand it. I don't have a problem with it.”

NCAA rules being what they are, plus COVID and Moros’s relatively recent hiring, hasn’t given her a lot of chances to see the team play as a group. The team had one contest away from home; Jill Aguilera and Quincy Bonds scored in a shut-out of San Diego State on Tuesday.

Moros will be new to Mulcahy, and, thanks to an unusually rainy few weeks, the players haven’t had a lot of time to see the field either.

“Our field is constantly drowning in water,” said Aguilera. “We’ve had to practice in different places, which is not ideal, especially for the coaches and freshmen who haven’t really spent time on our own field.”

The team has been practicing in other locations, including Jimenez field, which is primarily used by the university’s sand volleyball team.

The match will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mulcahy Field.

Crucial home match for FC Tucson

Coach Jon Pearlman hopes to pull out of the skid that FC Tucson has been on since a few weeks after his impressive start as interim head coach of the team.

The team has been touting Brandon Sanchez, a junior at Canyon Del Oro Highschool. He signed a USL Pro Academy contract this week, making him available for selection for Saturday night’s match with Union Omaha.

If Sanchez gets time on the field, he won’t be the only native Arizonan playing. Nogales-born and one time Yavapai Rough Rider John Searce has been a regular starter for Omaha this season.

It's heck of a match to pick if you want to mount a comeback. Union Omaha is one of the toughest teams in the league. Forward Evan Hurst has scored nine goals so far and they just beat FC Tucson on July 24. Pearlman points out, however, that FC Tucson was able to mount a comeback after going down by two goals.

"We saw some things toward the end of that game which we are looking to duplicate," he said. "We're in a spot where we need to get home points. If we don't get a point, it's going to be uphill sledding for us."

The match will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Kino North Stadium.

Aztecs to start against Phoenix College

Pima College’s men’s and women’s teams start play over the next few weeks. The men open their season at home against the Phoenix College Bears on August 28 at 8 p.m..

The women will start with a scrimmage against FC Tucson’s 03/04 youth team on August 21. They play against Phoenix College on August 28 at 5:30 p.m.

- 30 -