Pima women's basketball ranked 6th in the WBCA 2-Year College Academic Team Honor Roll

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team received another team accolade on its academic performance.

The Aztecs were ranked sixth out of 16 teams in the WBCA (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association) 2019-20 Two-Year College Academic Team Honor Roll.

The Aztecs finished with a team GPA of 3.36 and were the only ACCAC/NJCAA Region I team listed.

“Being a WBCA Academic Top 25 (Top 16 in this case) TEAM takes effort from ALL team members,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said. “For this group of young women to accomplish this under the circumstances they faced, says a ton about who they are. I’m so proud of them and so is all of Pima.”

The Aztecs produced the highest team GPA in NJCAA Region I. They had five individuals listed on the NJCAA All-Academic teams; four earned First Team honors (4.0 GPA).

