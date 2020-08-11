 Pima women's basketball ranked 6th in the WBCA 2-Year College Academic Team Honor Roll
Sponsored by

Real local reporting matters!
Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.
Donate today »

Sports

Pima women's basketball ranked 6th in the WBCA 2-Year College Academic Team Honor Roll

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s basketball team received another team accolade on its academic performance.

The Aztecs were ranked sixth out of 16 teams in the WBCA (Women’s Basketball Coaches Association) 2019-20 Two-Year College Academic Team Honor Roll.

The Aztecs finished with a team GPA of 3.36 and were the only ACCAC/NJCAA Region I team listed.

“Being a WBCA Academic Top 25 (Top 16 in this case) TEAM takes effort from ALL team members,” Pima women’s basketball coach Todd Holthaus said. “For this group of young women to accomplish this under the circumstances they faced, says a ton about who they are. I’m so proud of them and so is all of Pima.”

The Aztecs produced the highest team GPA in NJCAA Region I. They had five individuals listed on the NJCAA All-Academic teams; four earned First Team honors (4.0 GPA).

- 30 -
have your say   

Comment on this story

There are no comments yet. Why don't you get the discussion going?

Join the conversation...

You must be logged in or register to comment

Read all of TucsonSentinel.com's
coronavirus reporting here »

Click image to enlarge

Photo by Brian Halbach

The Aztecs women's basketball were ranked sixth out of 16 teams in the 2019-20 WBCA Two-Year College Academic Team Honor Roll. The Aztecs finished with a team GPA of 3.36. They had five individuals earn NJCAA All-Academic honors; four were listed on the First team (4.0 GPA).

Categories

sports, basketball, college

Read more about

aztecs, pcc, todd holthaus

More by Raymond Suarez