Cruel irony: FC Tucson drops first match at Kino

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

Luke Hauswirth was a regular starter for FC Tucson last year, making 24 appearances in the season. He never managed to score a goal at Kino North Stadium though, until early in the second half on Saturday night.

The trouble for FC Tucson was that when Hauswirth scored the goal, he was wearing the white jersey and owl badge of visiting Union Omaha.

“I don’t know if it’s ironic or cruel,” said FC Tucson coach John Galas after the soccer match.

Hauswirth’s goal helped the visitors top FC Tucson 2 – 1 in their first home match of the season.

The scoreless first half saw FC Tucson outshot 7 – 3 despite having an edge in possession. The best chance came from Steve Shak, in his second start, who saw his shot at goal slide just past the post.

It fell to Hauswirth to break the deadlock. In minute 48, he sent a pass from Ethan Vanacore-Decker toward the goal. It caromed off of a Tucson defender on it’s way to be the first goal of the night.

Vanacore-Decker got on the score sheet on his own 10 minutes later.

The second goal spurred the home team into action, but it took until the dying moments of the match for Tucson to finally get on the board. Erik Virgen took a medium range shot that beat Omaha’s keeper.

It gave a few moments of hope for a comeback, but the whistle blew a few short moments later.

The loss puts FC Tucson in ninth place, wedged between Orlando City B and Fort Lauderdale CF. The team travels to Richmond on Saturday to play against the Kickers.

'The fighting spirit is there'

Despite the loss, the match marked the return of some key players. Giovanni Ramos-Godoy was back in the line-up after an injury, coming into the match as a late game substitute. Erik Virgen, a native Tucsonan playing his third season for FC Tucson, made his first start of the year and was called the team’s “engine” by coach Galas.

“It’s nice to have him back,” he said. “It’s nice to see him score a goal. He’s more of a link-up guy than he is an attacking player but we asked him to play forward more, to give more in the attack. He obviously did that tonight.”

Shak Adams managed only two shots in the match, but his speed was a constant threat in the first half.

“Shak’s a dangerous player. I don’t think he realizes how good he can be,” said Galas. “We need to recognize if we isolate him 1 v 1, more often than not we can be a more effective and dangerous team going forward.”

The team ended the match with an edge in possession, but didn’t prove to be dangerous in the offense. Still, the spark in the final minutes gave Galas hope for the coming weeks.

“The fighting spirit is there,” said Galas. “We are very close to being a very good team.”

- 30 -