FC Tucson taken down by first-half goals

A hot and muggy night in the Old Pueblo only got stickier for FC Tucson when North Texas SC scored in the 14th minute and then added a second in the 30th.

Tucson had quite a few opportunities over the final 60 minutes but couldn’t find a way to get on the board in a 2-0 USL League One loss to North Texas SC at Kino North Stadium on Saturday night.

“It was an incredibly frustrating night,” said FC Tucson interim head coach Jon Pearlman, whose team has now lost three straight. “I feel sorry for the fans. We had some quality chances but we are just not finishing.”

Brazilian Kazu, who is up for the league's player of the month, opened the scoring when he finished off a clever one-two with Nicky Hernandez in the box in the 14th minute.

North Texas SC (5-5-4, 19 points) doubled the lead in the 30th when Gibran Rayo scored on a sizzling strike from 20 yards.

FC Tucson put on plenty of pressure, including a span of three shots that were blocked on the same play in the 31st minute, but no goal ever materialized.

“We just had some key performers not performing,” Pearlman said. “I feel like we each other down.”

Mo Kone, the team's latest signing, was put into the back line at the hour mark.

Fans who couldn't make it to the match missed out on the loss. Internet issues prevented it from being broadcast.

FC Tucson (4-7-4, 16 points) will return to action at Kino North Stadium on Saturday, August 14, when it takes on Union Omaha. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

- 30 -