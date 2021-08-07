FC Tucson's Duarte picked by Pumas | Soccer notes

FC Tucson’s Luz Duarte is headed to Mexico’s top women’s league.

To call Duarte an essential part of FC Tucson’s attack would be an understatement. Of FC Tucson’s 22 goals scored in the 2021 season, 12 were scored by Duarte. When she wasn’t scoring, she was keeping full backs occupied to make space for others.

Duarte starts training this weekend with Pumas de UNAM, who were founding members of Liga MX Feminil in 2018. Pumas is currently in 14th place in the 18-team league. They are scheduled to play against their Mexico City neighbors, Cruz Azul’s women’s side, on Saturday.

Nogales, Son.-born Duarte is no stranger to high-level soccer. She’s played for Mexico’s under-17 and under-20 sides, and earned caps for the full national side in 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. She scored two goals in that tournament against Martinique in a 10 - 0 win for the tricolor.

New big Burkinabe in the back

This week, FC Tucson announced the signing of Mo Kone. The 6’3” defender from Burkina Faso has been described as a “great physical presence” by one past coach.

Kone’s last team was New Amsterdam, which plays in the National Independent Soccer Association. Other teams he’s played for have included the Tampa Bay Rowdies and FC Luch in the Belarussian Premier League.

FC Tucson is looking to bolster its defense since the team has conceded 24 goals this season, the second-highest in the league.

Arizona schedule released

The Arizona Wildcats women's soccer team have announced their 2021 fall schedule. The 20-match slate features 11 home appearances, including the regular-season opener against Utah Valley on Friday, August 20. Now under the guidance of new Head Coach Becca Moros, the Cats schedule features home matches against Northern Arizona (8/27), Texas Tech (9/9), Nebraska (9/12), Gonzaga (9/16), UCLA (9/30), USC (10/3), Washington (10/15), Utah (10/28), Colorado (10/31) and Arizona State (11/5). The overall schedule includes six teams which ranked or received votes in the final NCAA United Soccer Coach rankings last season.

- 30 -