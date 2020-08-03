 Ironwood Ridge hoops standout Benny Felix commits to Pima basketball
Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s basketball program received a commitment from Southern Arizona boys basketball standout Benny Felix from Ironwood Ridge High School for the 2020-21 season.

Felix, a 6'-2" guard/forward, played in 26 games as a senior for the Nighthawks and averaged 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was named a Second Team 5A-6A Boys Basketball All-Star by AllSportsTucson.com

Coach’s Quote: “Benny had a great career at Ironwood Ridge and it was fun to watch him grow and mature as a person and player,” Pima men’s basketball coach Brian Peabody said. “He is a really good teammate and will be a nice addition to the locker room.”

The 2020-21 basketball season will begin in January.

2020 Aztecs Men’s Basketball 2020 Recruiting Class

  • Benny Felix, 6-2 Guard/Forward – (Ironwood Ridge HS)
  • Kolby Lathrop, 6-5 Forward – (Ironwood Ridge HS)
  • Khalid Whitaker, 5-10 Guard – (Flowing Wells HS)
  • Quinn Atazhoon, 6-4 Guard/Forward – (Gallup HS, NM)
  • Cooper Burbank, 6-3 Guard – (Chinle HS)
  • Luke Grawer, 6-0 Guard – (Pinnacle HS)
  • Jalen Johnson, 6-8 Forward – (Bella Vista Prep)
  • Pierce Sterling, 6-2 Guard – (Notre Dame HS/Veritas Prep)
  • Chris Lee, 6-2 Guard – (Ketchikan HS, Alaska)
  • Dylan Sullivan, 6-5 Guard – (Walla Walla HS, Washington)
  • Josh Ursery, 6-1 Guard – (Liberty HS/Hutchinson CC)
  • Leland Wallace, 6-6 Forward – (Centennial HS, Nevada)
