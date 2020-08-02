FC Tucson drops match in Chattanooga

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

FC Tucson’s match in Chattanooga on Saturday afternoon featured a penalty kick gone awry and a sending off that wasn’t. Unfortunately, it did not feature a goal for the visitors as the Red Wolves beat them 1 – 0.

The struggle for FC Tucson started early.

“The guys are disappointed. They know they didn’t work hard enough in the first half to earn the right to play soccer,” said coach John Galas. “You can’t just expect the other team to give you the ball and say ‘here keep it.’ We were lazy, we didn’t work off of the ball enough. we didn’t work hard enough in the press…when we did, we were dangerous.”

The first half ended scoreless, but pressure from the Red Wolves paid off early in the second half when right wing Ricky Ruiz sent the ball into the box. Eventually, it got to Greg Hurst, who slipped it past FC Tucson keeper Amal Knight.

FC Tucson started playing with more urgency, but the spark that earned them chances was a 65th-minute substitution that brought Josh Coan and the speedy Darryl Longdon on to the field. Only a moment later, Longdon sped into the box just in time to receive a pass from Elievelton. Red Wolves keeper Alex Mangels brought him down, earning Tucson a penalty kick.

Coan stepped up to take the penalty, but Mangels fell to his right and he made an easy looking save.

Just as FC Tucson was mounting a late-match barrage, Roberto Alarcon was issued a yellow card. The referee sent him off thinking it had been a second yellow. Minutes later, Alarcon was back on the field.

Despite the interruption, Tucson managed to own most of the possession, but only one more serious chance fell their way. A late match pass from Coan found Niall Logue’s head. Once again, Mangels was up to the task and saved it.

The loss puts FC Tucson in sixth place with three points. The team has their first home match on Saturday against Union Omaha.

- 30 -