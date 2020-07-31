FC Tucson to face 'strong' Red Wolves team Saturday

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

FC Tucson is scheduled to travel again this weekend to play against the Chattanooga Red Wolves. They're playing in what's still a relatively new league and many of the teams were revamped after finding out what worked last season. Still, players for FC Tucson do have an idea what they will face when they visit the brand-new CHI Memorial Stadium.

“They are a strong team. I remember playing them last year. They were sort of our nemesis,” said forward Charlie Dennis, who faced the Red Wolves during his time with Tormenta FC. “We would out-play them, out-possess them, but they would run all day and stick their bodies on the line. We are going to have to match that.”

Dennis managed to score against Chattanooga in a match last August. The Red Wolves clawed their way back to a draw that day.

Oddly enough, the Red Wolves opened their season this year against Tormenta, this time the match ended 2-2 with the team’s most dangerous player, Scottsman Geoff Hurst, scoring both goals. Hurst notched seven goals last season.

In addition to Hurst, Amirgy Pineda leads a strong midfield. The second-year player recorded an assist last week.

A familiar name to Tucson fans may take to the field as well: Travis Nicklaw, who played for FC Tucson in 2015, was signed to the Red Wolves this season after stints for teams in New Zealand and Iceland.

FC Tucson got the best of the Red Wolves in two matches last season: a 4 – 0 drubbing in May and a 1 – 0 win in August. Still, this is an away game during a pandemic and the Red Wolves have only lost one home match since they started playing in 2019.

The match will kick off at 2 pm Saturday and can be seen on ESPN+.

Eliverton, Liadi earn league honors

Two FC Tucson players made USL League One’s “Team of the Week,” defender Olivera Eliverton and forward Azaad Liadi. The league noted in a release that Eliverton was a solid defender in last week’s match against Fort Lauderdale. Liadi was given the nod for a goal and an assist in that match.

Kickers - Fort Lauderdale contest postponed

Given what’s happened with other leagues that have been playing through the pandemic, it might have been inevitable. The league has its first rescheduling due to Coronavirus test results.

In a press release Friday morning, USL League One announced that a Saturday match between Richmond Kickers and Fort Lauderdale SC will be postponed due to an individual on Fort Lauderdale’s “covered person’s list” testing positive. The list includes both players and staff.

