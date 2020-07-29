FC Tucson’s Biek admits 'team didn’t start well' | Soccer notes

Help our nonprofit newsroom bring you more of it.

FC Tucson has their second game in a contracted season this weekend. Although the circumstances of last week’s match against Fort Lauderdale CF made it hard to draw a lot of lessons (FLCF finished the match with nine players), there were still some things that the team learned it needed to work on.

“We didn’t start well; we didn’t play our best,” said central defender Sam Biek.

“It was our first game...I think we have a lot of work to do for our chemistry and to be more fluid in our movement and work together,” continued Biek, who started last week’s match. “I thought that we gave them too much space and weren’t aggressive enough. We had a miscommunication on the left side and they played a great ball in the middle and they scored.”

Biek detailed the defensive work that the team has been doing in training.

“How to be in the right spot at the right time; how to move opponents with the press,” he said. “I think we are going to look much better this weekend.

Biek was born in Marburg, Germany, but left when he was 17 to pursue college in the United States. He played at Bethel University and Western Michigan University. He joined FC Tucson only two weeks ago after he saw an opportunity with the retirement of Kody Wakasa. He sees some contrast between the American style and the German one.

“German soccer is very tactical, a lot of moving off the ball,” he said. “American soccer is very physical and fast paced...those are the biggest differences.”

“We have several international guys on the team, and the coach has experience in Europe,” he added. “We at FC Tucson have a pretty international approach to how we play the game for sure.”

League players, staff test positive

The United Soccer Leagues Championship division put out a press statement yesterday that four players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Unlike Major League Soccer and the National Basketball Association, the USL Championship elected to not have its teams play in a “bubble.” The teams are not camping out in one location; they are playing home and away games. The teams are limited to playing in four- or five-team geographic groups to minimize travel.

The league did not identify the four individuals, only noting that there were “four individuals testing positive from four clubs.”

The USL Championship is one level above USL League One, the league that FC Tucson plays in. Phoenix Rising FC, FC Tucson’s parent club, plays in the Championship.

A spokesman for Rising FC said that no player for the club has tested positive since the season started play on July 11. The team did announce, however, that four players had tested positive in a press conference in late June.

Ramage to Magpies

Phoenix Rising FC announced on Tuesday that assistant coach and former player Peter Ramage has accepted a coaching position with Premier League side Newcastle United. Rammage had 36 appearances as a player after joining the team in 2016. He returned as an assistant coach after a previous stint coaching for Newcastle’s academy.

